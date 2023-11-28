VIP AUDIO 11/27 – WKH – WWE Raw Review: Backstage news on Punk at Raw, review of Punk’s return promo, plus full rundown of show including Orton’s return promo, Seth reacting to Punk chants, Drew-Seth-Sami, Cody-Nakamura set-up (42 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller reviews Raw start to finish including backstage news on C.M. Punk at Raw, a review of Punk’s return promo, plus full rundown of show including Randy Orton’s return promo, Seth Rollins reacting to Punk chants, Drew McIntyre-Seth Rollins interaction and Drew-Sami Zayn interaction, the Cody-Nakamura set-up, and more.

