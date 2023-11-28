Details on backstage reception for CM Punk and how he conducted himself at Raw

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

CM Punk said during his live promo on Monday Night Raw that his reception backstage before Raw was “all love” and “everybody back there is happy to see me.” He said it was “like a family reunion.”

PWTorch sources say that is absolutely accurate. Punk was, according to multiple accounts, tried to approach everybody and was “very nice” and “humble” and “in a good mood.” One wrestler added, “But he knew he kinda had to be.” Considering the things Punk said about WWE after he left and the fact that he was fired from the last company for a backstage fight, he had a reputation to deal with.

“He seemed humbled,” said one wrestler. Another said everything “seemed pretty positive all around, but we’ll see in a couple months if it sticks.”

When I asked if people are skeptical of Punk being so friendly and nice at this point, one wrestlers said yes and estimated about half of wrestlers are iffy about whether this is sustainable or who he actually is. Punk said on his Raw promo he has changed. Paul Levesque said at the media press conference after Survivor Series that in ten years, everybody changes, including himself.

The first impression is a good one and a necessary one for some skeptical colleagues who have heard stories of his time in AEW and remember how things went last time he was in WWE and what he had to say about the company and some of his colleagues after he left.

