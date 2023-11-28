WWE Raw On-Site Report (11/27): What happened with Punk after Raw went off the air,

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WWE RAW TV REPORT

NOVEMBER 27, 2023

NASHVILLE, TENN. AT BRIDGESTONE ARENA

REPORT BY JORDAN, PWTORCH CORRESPONDENT

-We arrived late, but we heard Apollo Crews wrestled in a match before Raw. We struggled to find parking and get to our seats until Raw started.

-It was a good show and a really big crowd tonight. The fans were pretty hot all night even though there were some fluff matches in the middle.

-C.M. Punk stayed after the show and signed autographs for a good fifteen matches. So hopefully he’s been humbled.

-It was cool seeing Randy Orton sign autographs and shake hands with fans on his to the ring earlier. It was quite noticeable that he looked bigger. Punk also looked bigger like he’s putting in more work in the gym. That was nice to see.

-The reactions for Orton and Punk were pretty equal and in line with Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins. Punk got a huge ovation and the fans were definitely glad to see him back. It can’t get any worse for him in WWE than it was in AEW, so this seems like it’s working. There were a few Punk chants right before Raw started. Nothing really gained steam. It was only during Seth’s segment that it picked up.

-I think Bronson Reed is going to be a player and earn a good push.