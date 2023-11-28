News Ticker

MJF posts update on his injury from Full Gear, but then deletes the post

By Wade Keller, PWTorch editor

November 28, 2023

MJF (photo credit AllEliteWrestling.com)
SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

MJF posted on social media on Monday afternoon a statement that he had suffered a torn labrum in his left shoulder. He said he still intends to defend his title at AEW World End on Dec. 30. He also said “I believe in AEW.”

Since then, he deleted the post, but @drainmaker on Twitter took a screen shot and posted it (h/t to PostWrestling)

It’s possible he deleted the post because AEW has a storyline planned where he suffers an injury on TV and MJF wasn’t privy to that plan. He’s scheduled to defend his AEW World Hvt. Title at the Worlds End PPV on Dec. 30.

RECOMMENDED NEXT: Special Feature: AEW Continental Classic – A look at the field of 12’s specific fighting styles and internal storylines for each participant

OR CHECK THIS OUT AT PROWRESTLING.NET: McGuire’s Mondays: CM Punk is back in WWE 

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


ALL CONTENT © TDH COMMUNICATIONS INC. 2022