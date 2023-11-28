MJF posts update on his injury from Full Gear, but then deletes the post

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

MJF posted on social media on Monday afternoon a statement that he had suffered a torn labrum in his left shoulder. He said he still intends to defend his title at AEW World End on Dec. 30. He also said “I believe in AEW.”

Since then, he deleted the post, but @drainmaker on Twitter took a screen shot and posted it (h/t to PostWrestling)

It’s possible he deleted the post because AEW has a storyline planned where he suffers an injury on TV and MJF wasn’t privy to that plan. He’s scheduled to defend his AEW World Hvt. Title at the Worlds End PPV on Dec. 30.

In a now deleted tweet, MJF confirms that he has a torn labrum but will still work Worlds End PPV against Samoa Joe. pic.twitter.com/UstmY6ZhMj — Drainmaker 🌧️ 💵 (@DrainBamager) November 27, 2023

