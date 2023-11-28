QT Marshall, Tony Khan’s right hand man for most of AEW’s existence, says he has resigned from the company

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Q.T. Marshall, who not only played a role as a manager and wrestler on camera but also was Tony Khan’s right-hand man behind the scenes in AEW since AEW’s early days, has announced his resignation from AEW.

He thanked Tony Khan in a social media post. He said he will have fulfilled all of his obligations by the end of 2023.

“I’ve had the privilege of being here since day 1 and I’ve written over 750 formats for All Elite Wrestling and always with pride.” He said as much as he has enjoyed his roles on and off camera, “the company has changed a lot since 2019 and is heading in a different direction and I feel that it’s best I do the same as we only get one chance to go All In!”

He thanked others in AEW including the front office staff and production team to close out his message.

His comment that the company has changed and is heading in a new direction gives off a cryptic “read between the lines” vibe, so there could be more to come regarding this move and we’ll certainly be asking around. If he is going to finish up his dates, though, it’s unlikely it’s a bitter contentious ending of his run with the company.

As a friend of Cody Rhodes, there will be understandable speculation he is heading to WWE to help behind the scenes there. Marshall currently operates the “Nightmare Factory” wrestling school for Cody Rhodes in Atlanta, Ga.

