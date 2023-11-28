AEW Dynamite Ratings Report (11/22): Viewership and key demo ratings for last Wednesday’s start of Continental Classic

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

AEW Dynamite last Wednesday (11/22) averaged 845,000 viewers, up from the 823,000 the prior week. It was the highest viewership since it drew 901,00 on Oct. 18. The prior ten weeks averaged 827,000 viewers.

In the key 18-49 demo, it drew a 0.26 rating, down from the prior week’s 0.28. It’s down from the prior ten-week average of 0.29.

The episode featured the start of the Continental Classic round-robin tournament including Swerve Strickland vs. Jay Lethal, Rush vs. Jay White, and Jon Moxley vs. Mark Briscoe. MJF and Samoa Joe were part of a big segment plus Christian Cage rechristened Luchasaurus and Nick Wayne.

