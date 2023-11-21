AEW Collision Ratings Report (11/17): Viewership and demo rating for Friday timeslot head-to-head with Smackdown

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

AEW Collision last Friday (11/17), which went up against Smackdown, drew an average of 270,000 viewers, the lowest for the series so far. The prior week drew 396,000 viewers, so the move to a different night and going head-to-head with Smackdown cost it 126,000 viewers, nearly one-third of the prior week’s viewership.

In the key 18-49 demo, it drew a 0.08 rating, down from 0.11 and 0.09 the prior two weeks. Smackdown’s demo rating, even going head-to-head with Collision, increased from the prior week’s rating, drawing a 0.62 compared to a 0.57 the prior week. Viewership was also up, drawing 2.206 million compared to 2.195 million the week before.

