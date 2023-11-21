AEW Continental Classic Selection Special scheduled for tomorrow, details on tournament’s mix of talent and vision for its execution

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Tony Khan announced on Twitter/X that the Continental Classic competitors will be revealed in their entirety in an AEW Continental Classic Selection Special this Wednesday. A time is not listed on the graphic and the AEW website doesn’t have any additional information on it; the AEW website hasn’t been updated since Full Gear results were posted.

PWTorch has been told from AEW sourcing not to expect only top-tier talent in the tournament, which is already evident with the announcement of Mark Briscoe as a competitor. The tournament is being constructed with the goal to have good matches and clean finishes, but there will be a mix of main event and non-main event wrestlers in the tournament. As a result, the tournament might not feel truly top tier in terms of being a dream tournament with a mix of exclusively top names with one dream match after another.

There is already concern about wrestlers politicking to Tony Khan with ideas for themselves that could get in the way of a larger vision for the tournament, which is telling certain stories that focus on certain wrestlers while others will be asked to lose clean at key points along the way.

This Wednesday, Thanksgiving Eve, AEW Continental Classic Selection Special, all 12 fighters announced, interviews + more!

The Selection Special streams this Wednesday + that same night, celebrate Thanksgiving Eve with Continental Classic matches this Wednesday on #AEWDynamite! pic.twitter.com/6rOW22LaWA — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) November 21, 2023

