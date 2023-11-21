NXT PREVIEW (11/21): Announced matches, location, how to watch

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
When: Tuesday, November 21, 2023
Where: Orlando, Fla. – WWE Performance Center
How To Watch: Live on USA Network
Announced Matches & Appearances
- Lyra Valkyria vs. Xia Li – NXT Women’s Championship Match
- Noam Dar vs. Chad Gable – NXT Heritage Cup Match
- Blair Davenport vs. Thea Hail – Women’s Iron Survivor Qualifying Match
- Carmelo Hayes vs. Josh Briggs – Men’s Iron Survivor Qualifying Match
- Malik Blade & Edris Enofe vs. Angel Garza & Humberto Carrillo
- Eddy Thorpe vs. Charlie Dempsey
