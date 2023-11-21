News Ticker

NXT PREVIEW (11/21): Announced matches, location, how to watch

November 21, 2023

When: Tuesday, November 21, 2023

Where: Orlando, Fla. – WWE Performance Center

How To Watch: Live on USA Network

Announced Matches & Appearances

  • Lyra Valkyria vs. Xia Li – NXT Women’s Championship Match
  • Noam Dar vs. Chad Gable – NXT Heritage Cup Match
  • Blair Davenport vs. Thea Hail – Women’s Iron Survivor Qualifying Match
  • Carmelo Hayes vs. Josh Briggs – Men’s Iron Survivor Qualifying Match
  • Malik Blade & Edris Enofe vs. Angel Garza & Humberto Carrillo
  • Eddy Thorpe vs. Charlie Dempsey

