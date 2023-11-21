WWE SURVIVOR SERIES WAR GAMES PLE PREVIEW (11/25): Announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Where: Rosemont, Ill. at Allstate Arena

Attendance: WrestleTix reports today that 16,583 tickets have been distributed so far; arena set up for 17,218.

How To Watch: Live on Peacock Network

Advertised Matches

Cody Rhodes & Jey Uso & Randy Orton & Seth Rollins & Sami Zayn vs. The Judgment Day (Damian Priest & Dominik Mysterio & Finn Balor & JD McDonagh) & Drew McIntyre – Men’s WarGames Match

Bianca Belair & Charlotte Flair & Shotzi & Becky Lynch vs. Damage CTRL (Bayley & Asuka & Iyo Sky & Kairi Sane) – Women’s WarGames Match

Rhea Ripley vs. Zoey Stark – Women’s World Championship

Gunther vs. The Miz – Intercontinental Championship

Carlito vs. Santos Escobar

