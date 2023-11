NXT PREVIEW (11/28): Announced matches, location, how to watch

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023

Where: Orlando, Fla. – WWE Performance Center

How To Watch: Live on USA Network

Announced Matches & Appearances

Wes Lee vs. Cameron Grimes vs. Johnny Gargano vs. Bronson Reed – Fatal 4-Way Match

Tony D’Angelo & Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo vs. Angel Garza & Humberto Carrillo – NXT Tag Team Championship

Kelani Jordan vs. Kiana James – Iron Survivor Challenge Qualifying Match

Eddy Thorpe vs. Bron Breakker – Iron Survivor Challenge Qualifying Match

