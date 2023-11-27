WWE Raw Results (11/27): Keller’s report on CM Punk and Randy Orton returning, Green & Niven vs. Nox & Natalya, Ivar vs. Bronson

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WWE RAW TV REPORT

NOVEMBER 27, 2023

NASHVILLE, TENN. AT BRIDGESTONE ARENA

AIRED LIVE ON USA

Commentators: Michael Cole, Wade Barrett

Ring Announcer: Samantha Irvin

Tonight after WWE Raw, join Wade Keller live with guest co-host Jeff Rush from PWTorch to break down the show with live callers and emails.

•STREAM LIVE HERE ABOUT 5 MINUTES AFTER THE SHOW CONCLUDES

•CALL: (347) 215-8558

•EMAIL COMMENTS/QUESTIONS: wadekellerpodcast@pwtorch.com

•IF YOU DON’T LISTEN LIVE, SEARCH “WADE KELLER” ON YOUR PODCAST APP TO SUBSCRIBE AND THEN DOWNLOAD OR STREAM THE FULL SHOW TWO HOURS OR SO AFTER THE TV SHOW ENDS.

[HOUR ONE]

-A video package showed highlights of the men’s WarGames including the tease of the Money in the Bank cash-in, the arrival of Randy Orton, and finally the arrival of C.M. Punk.

-A new Raw opening aired.

-They went live to the arena as pyro blasted. Michael Cole said it might be one of the most anticipated episodes of Monday Night Raw ever. He said they’d witness the fallout of the “widely successful Survivor Series.” They went to Cole and Barrett who touted that Raw is commercial free in the first hour. Cole said he still had goosebumps. He said hell froze over. “After a decade away, C.M. Punk returned to WWE in a move that people said never would, never could happen. The polarizing, controversial Superstar will have a live microphone in his hands live tonight.”

-Randy Orton’s music played. (We’ll see what WWE can do to keep from feeling too much like a bridesmaid at Punk’s wedding.) He said it sounds like some fans missed him. He said he’ll be there as long as he can. “I was gone a while, wasn’t I?” he said. Fans chanted, loudly, “Welcome back!” He said when he was away, he had a chance to think about what he had accomplished and what he hadn’t. He said he had never been in a WarGames. He said when Cody Rhodes called him, “of course, I was in.” He said Cody’s father invented WarGames. He said being part of that match is being part of professional wrestling.

He said he also has some unfinished business with The Bloodline. He said he made a career out of ending careers, so he kind of gets where they’re coming from. “Maybe I can forgive, but I can’t forget,” he said. He said he has a bag full of receipts for The Bloodline. He emphasized every single member has something coming. He said the fans know what form that payback is going to come in. He said it’s “the three most dangerous letters in sports entertainment.” (He has been gone for a while; that term has expired and is certainly no longer required as a substitute for better terms.) Rhea Ripley’s theme song the blared.

Ripley walked out. Cole said many say she is the actual leader of The Judgment Day.