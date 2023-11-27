VIP AUDIO 11/27 – The Fix w/Todd & Wade: More analysis of CM Punk-WWE news, AEW Full Gear review, MJF’s character off course, reviews of AEW & WWE TVs, Bellator-PFL news, UFC Fight Night (84 min.)

News Ticker

November 27, 2023

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s episode of The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they discuss these topics:

  • More analysis of C.M. Punk-WWE news
  • The better-late-than-never AEW Full Gear review
  • Thoughts on MJF’s character being way off course and what could help fix things
  • Reviews AEW Rampage, Collision, and Dynamite from last week
  • Reviews of NXT, Smackdown, and Raw from last week including final Suvivor Series hype
  • Reaction to the PFL purchase of Bellator and what it means for MMA landscape
  • Review of UFC Fight Night from two weekends ago

