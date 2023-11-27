VIP AUDIO 11/27 – The Fix w/Todd & Wade: More analysis of CM Punk-WWE news, AEW Full Gear review, MJF’s character off course, reviews of AEW & WWE TVs, Bellator-PFL news, UFC Fight Night (84 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s episode of The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they discuss these topics:

More analysis of C.M. Punk-WWE news

The better-late-than-never AEW Full Gear review

Thoughts on MJF’s character being way off course and what could help fix things

Reviews AEW Rampage, Collision, and Dynamite from last week

Reviews of NXT, Smackdown, and Raw from last week including final Suvivor Series hype

Reaction to the PFL purchase of Bellator and what it means for MMA landscape

Review of UFC Fight Night from two weekends ago

