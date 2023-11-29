WWE Raw Ratings Report (11/28): CM Punk’s return draws one of the largest audiences of the year, comparison to AEW debut, key demo, year-ago contrast

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Monday’s episode (11/27) of WWE Raw on USA Network featuring the advertised return of C.M. Punk drew an average of 1.884 million viewers, the fifth-highest viewership of the year. The Apr. 3 episode drew 2.26 million viewers and the Feb. 20 episode drew 2.006 million viewers. The Jan. 23 and 30 episodes drew 2.344 million and 2.114 million viewers. A total of 17 out of 48 episodes this year have drawn more than 1.8 million viewers.

Hourly viewership was as follows:

1.998 million

1.888 million

1.766 million

The first-to-third hour dropoff was 232,000. The average dropoff since the start of September has been 1.938 million viewers, so more viewers than usual who watched the first hour didn’t stick around for the third hour.

The third hour also featured Randy Orton vs. Dominik Mysterio in Orton’s first match on Raw in over 18 months.

One year ago this week, Raw drew an average of 1.668 million viewers.

In the key 18-49 demo, it drew a 0.65 rating, up from 0.49. It was the third highest demo rating of the year. The Apr. 3 episode drew a 0.76 rating.

The overall cable rating was 1.30, the fifth-highest rating of the year. The Apr. 3 rating was 1.56 and the Jan. 23 rating was 1.64. One year ago this week, Raw drew a 1.15 cable rating.

The first AEW TV appearance for Punk on the Aug. 20, 2021 episode of Rampage on TNT drew 1.129 million viewers, up from 740,000 the prior week. The viewership dropped back down to 772,000 the next week and 696,000 the week after. Punk mainly moved to Dynamite after that debut on Rampage in its second week on the air as a new AEW weekly series.

