WWE Smackdown Ratings Report (11/24): Biggest viewership dropoff for episode on FS1, year ago comparisons, demo rating

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Last Friday’s (11/24) episode of WWE Smackdown, which aired on the cable network FS1 instead of the broadcast network Fox, drew an average of 789,000 viewers, about a two-thirds dropoff from the prior week’s episode on Fox (2.206 million). It’s the lowest viewership for Smackdown on FS1.

The last time Smackdown aired on FS1, it drew 1.230 million viewers. One year ago, the Dec. 2 episode was bumped to FS1 and the viewership dropped from 2.166 million the prior week on Fox to 902,000 on FS1. On Oct. 28, 2023, Smackdwond rew 835,000 on FS1.

WWE only advertised a WWE Tag Team Title match and Kevin Owens on the Grayson Waller Effect. It also featured a main event of Becky Lynch & Charlotte Flair vs. Bayley & Asuka.

The key 18-49 demo drew a 0.35 rating, down for 0.81 the prior week.

RECOMMENDED NEXT: WWE SMACKDOWN RESULTS (11/24): Keller’s report on Balor & Priest vs. The Street Profits, Kevin Owens on The Grayson Waller Effect, final Survivor Series hype

OR CHECK THIS OUT AT PROWRESTLING.NET: Jon Moxley on CM Punk’s return promo on WWE Raw, the AEW Continental Classic tournament