AEW Collision Ratings Report (11/25): Lowest Saturday viewership for the episode ever up against WWE Survivor Series

Last Saturday’s (11/25) episode of AEW Collision on TNT, which went head-to-head with Survivor Series in its normal timeslot, drew 317,000 viewers, down from 396,000 viewers two weeks earlier when it last aired in its normal timeslot.

One week ago, it drew 270,000 viewers head-to-head with WWE Smackdown when the show was moved to avoid going head-to-head with its own Full Gear PPV on Saturday night.

It’s the second-lowest viewership for the series, and the lowest for at Saturday night edition.

In the key 18-49 demo, it drew a 0.12 rating, up from 0.10 the previous Friday, but down from the 0.16 the last time it aired in its usual timeslot two weeks earlier.

The show featured two matches in the Continental Classic tournament – Eddie Kingston vs. Brody King and Claudio Castagnoli vs. Daniel Garcia – plus Julia Hart defending the TBS Title against Lady Frost.

