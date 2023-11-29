AEW DYNAMITE PREVIEW (11/29): Announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023
Where: Minneapolis, Minn. at Target Center
How To Watch: Live on TBS
Attendance: WrestleTix reports today that 4,394 tickets have been distributed so far; arena is set up for 4,979.
Announced Matches & Other Notes
- Mark Briscoe vs. Rush – Continental Classic Gold League
- Jay White vs. Swerve Strickland – Continental Classic Gold League
- Jon Moxley vs. Jay Lethal – Continental Classic Gold League
- Christian Cage to respond to Adam Copeland
- Bryan Danielson special guest commentator
