AEW DYNAMITE PREVIEW (11/29): Announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023

Where: Minneapolis, Minn. at Target Center

How To Watch: Live on TBS

Attendance: WrestleTix reports today that 4,394 tickets have been distributed so far; arena is set up for 4,979.

Announced Matches & Other Notes

Mark Briscoe vs. Rush – Continental Classic Gold League

Jay White vs. Swerve Strickland – Continental Classic Gold League

Jon Moxley vs. Jay Lethal – Continental Classic Gold League

Christian Cage to respond to Adam Copeland

Bryan Danielson special guest commentator

