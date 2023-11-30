AEW DYNAMITE RESULTS (11/29): Amin’s “alt perspective” report on Christian-Copeland, Continental Classic, Julia vs. Sakura, Flair-Sting-Schiavone segment

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

AEW DYNAMITE REPORT

NOVEMBER 29, 2023

MINNEAPOLIS, MINN. AT TARGET CENTER

AIRED ON TBS

Commentators: Excalibur, Taz, Tony Schiavone

Ring Announcer: Justin Roberts

[HOUR ONE]

-AEW Dynamite opening aired. There was a big firework display. They showed a straight high shot of the crowd, mostly the floor and first deck in the arena. The crowd cheered as Bryan Danielson joined Excalibur and Taz on commentary. Excalibur hyped the AEW All In London 2024 ticket sales. They turned their attention to the Continental Classic Tournament matches. Excalibur explained the rules of the tournament. They showed a graphic for the standings in the Blue and Gold league.

(1) JON MOXLEY vs. JAY LETHAL – Continental Classic Tournament match

Moxley came out from the crowd to a big reaction. Lethal got his expected flat reaction from the crowd with nobody expecting him to win. Lethal and Moxley began with some mat wrestling. Lethal caught Moxley with a Figure-4-Leg Lock, Moxley broke free rolling out of the ring. Lethal connected with a tope. Lethal then strutted on the ropes. Moxley took advantage, catching Lethal with his own tope. Moxley went for corner punches but Lethal escaped. Lethal took back control catching Moxley with a dragon screw. Moxley went for a King Kong Lariat but Lethal ducked. Lethal went for Lethal Injection but Moxley caught him in a sleeper. Lethal broke free with a stunner. Lethal planted Moxley with a backdrop suplex. Lethal connected with a Macho Man Elbow for a two count. Lethal delivered a running shoulder tackle, launching Moxley over the barricade. [c]

Lethal worked over Moxley’s leg as they returned from break. Moxley battled back catching Lethal with a cutter. Moxley went for a pile driver but Lethal escaped. Lethal placed Moxley on the ropes as he delivered a super dragon screw. Moxley battled back, rocking Lethal with a huge lariat. Moxley called for Paradigm Shift but Lethal broke free. Lethal delivered Lethal Combination for a two count. Moxley used Lethal’s momentum, running him into the turnbuckle. Moxley applied a rollup for a two count.

Moxley caught Lethler with a Rear-Naked Choke. Lethal reversed into a reverse rollup for two. Lethal applied a Figure-4-Leg Lock. Moxley grabbed the ropes to force a break. Lethal called for Lethal Injection but Moxley collapsed to the mat. Moxley played possum catching Lethal with a Paradigm Shift DDT. Moxley planted Lethal with a piledriver. Moxley placed Lethal in a rear-naked choke for the submission win.

WINNER: Jon Moxley in 11:25 earned three points in the Continental Classic

(Amin’s Thoughts: This was a solid well worked professional wrestling match. I liked the layout with Lethal targeting a body part to gain advantage. Moxley did a great job selling his leg putting over Lethal’s offence. Here’s the one big problem with this tournament. Lethal’s number two behind Jeff Jarrett who’s stable which is mostly a mid-card act. I knew Lethal had no chance of beating Moxley in this match. That’s my bigger problem with having someone like Lethal in this first-time tournament. Kyle Fletcher who’s partner Mark Davis is out of action right now. His partner Kyle Fletcher is part of the Don Callis Family which is a top heel faction. I would’ve much rather had Fletcher be part of the tournament with his tag partner out of action. Here’s the key: Fletcher isn’t the key person in Callis’ family so he could take some losses in the tournament. Fletcher also getting wins could really help showcase him as a single’s star. Overall, this was a good match and win for Moxley who’s someone that’s likely going far in the tournament.)

-Eddie Kingston spoke about the tournament being tough. He spoke about Tony Khan not putting any “scrubs” in the tournament. He spoke about maybe coming into the tournament too cocky. He said everything is earned. He spoke about facing Danielson next. He spoke about being humble in victory and humble in defeat. He spoke about getting ready for Danielson.

(Amin’s Thoughts: Kingston does a really good job showing emotion in his promos as he makes for an easy babyface for fans to cheer for.)

-They cut to the announcers team. Danielson spoke about being impressed with Kingston’s confidence putting up his championships in the tournament. He spoke about Kingston being behind the 8-ball after taking just one loss in the tournament. He spoke competing in the tournament with his orbital surgery. He spoke about coming into the tournament to win and not being humble. He spoke coming into the tournament to become the first AEW Triple Crown Champion.

(Amin’s Thoughts: This was a tremendous promo from Danielson explaining the importance of the Continental Classic tournament and why he wants to win.)

-The announcers hyped the Danielson and Kingston match for Collision. They also hyped the other Continental Classic tournament matches on Dynamite. [c]

-Tony Schiavone was backstage as they returned from break. Schiavone announced AEW Revolution will take place on Sunday March 3rd from the Greensboro Coliseum, in Greensboro, North Carolina. He spoke about the Ric Flair and Sting match going to a draw in 1988. He brought in Flair and Sting for an interview. Sting spoke about having his first World Title match in 1988 against Flair. He spoke about never imagining having an interview with Flair and Schiavone 35 years later. He spoke about the match going 45 minutes commercial free. He spoke about Sting putting him on the mat. He spoke about Greensboro being a fitting place to end his career.

Flair spoke about Sting making himself. He spoke about Sting walking backstage being the man. He spoke about being 74 years old. He spoke about working for Tony Khan and being with his friend Schiavone. He spoke about Greensboro being the greatest moment in his life. He spoke about being honoured to be in Sting’s side. They shook hands. He spoke about this will be one for the ages. He hyped AEW coming to Greensboro. Sting told Flair “This is 80’s all over again.” They both started to “Wooo’d”

(Amin’s Thoughts: Seeing Flair in AEW does nothing for me at all. I’m just wondering if they are actually setting up either a singles match or more likely a tag team match with Flair and Sting being on opposite sides after that interview? That’s what it sounded like to me as both Flair and Sting push really heavy their match in the Greensboro from 1988.)

(2) MARK BRISCOE vs. RUSH – Continental Classic Tournament match

Briscoe received a great reaction from the crowd. Rush came out with his LFI faction. Briscoe and Rush began exchanging huge strikes. Briscoe rocked Rush with a running dropkick. Rush quickly responded by stomping away at Briscoe in the corner. Rush took control running Briscoe into the barricade. Briscoe used Rush’s momentum, dropping him onto the barricade. Briscoe connected with a running elbow drop from the ring apron to the floor. Rush responded by catching Briscoe with a German Suplex. Briscoe caught Rush with a lariat coming off the ropes. [c]

Rush applied a reverse leg lock but Briscoe grabbed the ropes as they returned from break. The intensity picked up as Briscoe and Rush exchanged big strikes. Briscoe battled back, planting Rush with a belly-to-suplex. Rush stopped Briscoe’s momentum, launching him with an overhead suplex. Rush called for Bull’s Horn but Briscoe intercepted him with a spear for a two count. Rush used Briscoe’s momentum launching him with an overhead belly-to-suplex from the ring apron to the floor. The crowd chanted “Holy S*it.”

Briscoe sent Rush off the ropes. Briscoe connected with a flying elbow drop for a two count. Briscoe called for the Jay Driller but Rush broke free. Rush baited Briscoe, launching him with an overhead suplex. Rush rocked Briscoe with a spinning back elbow. Rush connected with Bull’s Horn for the win.

WINNER: Rush in 11:30 earned three points in the Continental Classic

(Amin’s Thoughts: This was a really good back-and-forth hard hitting match. Another great showing from Briscoe who loves to bring the best out of his opponents. A strong showing from Rush has a really impressive presence and works his match with such intensity. Rush isn’t high on my list to win the tournament. Rush picking up wins having good matches can really help him move up the cards as a single’s wrestler.)

-The screen was black and white. RJ City was backstage with Luther, Mariah May and AEW Women’s World Champion “Timeless” Toni Storm who was lying on a couch. Storm spoke about partying well into the evening after her championship acceptance speech. RJ City asked Storm if she’s worried about defending her title next week after the state she’s in? Storm listed off a bunch of people who weren’t worried. She told RJ City to take off her shoes before he goes.

-AEW World Champion MJF came out to a great reaction. He was still walking with a cane. He told them to cut his music. Huge chants of “MJF” from the crowd. He hyped the AEW World Championship match against Samoa Joe for the World’s End PPV. He spoke about not liking Joe as a person. He respects what Joe did for this industry. He spoke about Joe coming here “not to line his pockets.” He spoke about Joe believing in AEW. This led to an “AEW” chant from the crowd. He spoke about getting a poster in his mailbox during the early 2000’s. He said the poster said “TNA Wrestling.”

He spoke about seeing insane feats from incredible wrestlers who he had never seen before. He said Joe stood out from the rest. He spoke about Joe or the crowd not caring that he looked unconventional. He spoke about Joe being the baddest man walking on the planet. He spoke about Joe’s talent not being fully recognized and wasn’t afforded an opportunity to be a World Champion in “WWE” which he called by name. The crowd booed. He said Joe proved you don’t have to be a “massive male bodybuilder” to be a top guy in this sport. He said Joe proved alternative matters. He said Joe helped him stand where he is today. He said there would be no AEW without Joe. That was a stretch. He thanked Joe. The crowd chanted “Thank You Joe.”

He spoke about being not too shabby himself. He spoke about helping build a new alternative. He spoke about being in AEW from day one. He spoke about building the place brick by brick. Crowd chanted “MJF” The crowd oohed as he mentioned beating some of the biggest names in the industry like Cody Rhodes, CM Punk, Danielson, Chris Jericho, Moxley and Kenny Omega. He spoke about being lucky to beat Joe. He said December 30th was about his legacy. He wondered if he could outlast “Final Boss” one more time. He said he doesn’t care about his injuries. He looked into the camera and said he’s going to show it’s not about the size of the dog in the fight. He said it’s about the size of the fight of the dog. He told Joe he’s going to have to put him down. He slammed the mic and broke his cane.

The lights in the arena dimmed as The Devil’s goons attacked MJF. The Devil was about to attack MJF. Joe’s music played as he dragged The Devil out of the ring. The Devil’s goons left the ring. The Devil wrote a message on the screen challenging Joe and MJF to a tag team match. The message ended by asking “Are you a hero, Max?” Joe tried to calm MJF down. MJF said he’s tired of the “Scooby Doo bulls*it.” He spoke about taking out all The Devil’s men. He said he would unmask The Devil. He accepted the tag team match. He left the ring. Joe watched from inside the ring.

(Amin’s Thoughts: I had mixed thoughts about this segment. MJF’s delivery was tremendous here as he did such an awesome job putting Joe over as a serious challenger for his title. MJF was also great at shifting the focus back explaining what Joe has to do in order to take the AEW Title from him. I really wasn’t a fan once the attention turned back to The Devil. This is the exact same issue that I had during the Jay White build. They added so many challengers into the mix which led you to think White wasn’t going to win the title because of the other storylines in play. I really hope they aren’t doing the same thing here as well. I’m also curious to see how the tag team match actually happens with MJF still recovering from his injuries. Could this be MJF’s way of outsmarting Joe by having him wrestle The Devil’s goons?)

-Excalibur spoke about Joe saving MJF from The Devil’s goons as they returned from break. Schiavone spoke about AEW and the security team believed it was an internal matter. Schiavone spoke about how this person has the ability to get into the lighting and broadcast system. Schiavone spoke about Tony Khan agreeing to make the tag team match for Dynamite next week.

(3) WARDLOW vs. A.R. FOX

Fox delivered a plancha to Wardlow before the match began. Fox followed with a Tope Con Hilo to the floor. Fox went for a running moonsault from the ring post but Wardlow slammed him on the ring apron. The match finally got underway as Wardlow launched Fox across the ring. Wardlow went for a press slam but Fox broke free. Fox used Wardlow’s momentum sending him into the turnbuckle. Fox connected with a 450 Splash for a near fall.

Fox delivered a pair of pump kicks but Wardlow no-sold it. Wardlow caught Fox with a Chokeslam. Wardlow rocked Fox with a huge lariat. Wardlow planted Fox with a pair of powerbombs. Wardlow climbed the ropes delivering a Swanton Bomb. Wardlow planted Fox with a Last Ride Powerbomb. The referee called for the stoppage.

WINNER: Wardlow via referee stoppage in 3:20

(Amin’s Thoughts: Fox got some shine in the match but was mostly just an extended squash match. A strong showing from Wardlow who looked great in the match. You can see the crowd wanted to cheer for Wardlow but it didn’t get there because he was leaning really heavy on the heel side. The goal seems to be a rematch with MJF at some point. Wardlow has really cooled off so the buzz for the rematch just doesn’t feel as exciting.)

-They showed clips of Dante Martin suffering a terrible knee injury at the ROH Supercard of Honor show from March.

(4) ACTION ANDRETTI, DANTE & DARIUS MARTIN vs. BROTHER ZAY, MATT & JEFF HARDY

Dante and Darius got a great reaction in their hometown. Andretti caught Matt with a sunset flip for a quick near fall. Matt and Jeff quickly took control delivering a combination leg drop for a near fall. The crowd chanted “We Want Dante” Darius and Zay had a fun counter exchange. Darius rocked Zay with a dropkick. Dante tagged into a big reaction. Dante connected with a slingshot senton. Andretti quickly tagged in as they went to break. [c]

The crowd chanted “Top Flight woot woot” as they returned from break. Matt planted Andretti with a side effect for a two count. Matt called for Twist of Fate but Andretti broke free. Andretti rocked Matt with an enzuigiri. Andretti got Dante the hot tag. Dante ran wild delivering a springboard crossbody to Zay but Matt made the save. Darius planted Matt with a slingshot flatliner. Zay showed Dante into Darius Zay rolled up Dante for a two count.

Zay leaped off Jeff rocking Darius with a dropkick. Jeff leaped off Matt splashing Dante in the corner. Matt, Jeff and Zay delivered a springboard dropkick/electric chair combo for a two count. The action broke down as Andretti delivered a flying moonsault to Matt onto the floor. Andretti and Darius delivered a German Suplex/Woo Dropkick combo to Zayn. Dante delivered a twisting slam to Zay for the win.

WINNERS: Andretti, Dante & Darius in 9:50

(Amin’s Thoughts: A fun action packed match as everyone got a chance to shine. This was a nice moment seeing Dante back in action who looked to be moving great coming back from injury. There is so much potential with Top Flight as a team and even with Andretti as a trio. It would be nice if this comeback leads to something bigger for them and not just getting lost in the shuffle.)

-Renee Paquette was backstage with Andretti, Dante and Darius. Alex Abrahantes and Penta El Zero Miedo walked into the shot. They signalled for someone. El Hijo Del Vikingo and Komanader walked in. Both teams went face to face.

(5) JULIA HART vs. EMI SAKURA – TBS Title match under House Rules

Sakura chose no submission for wins. Sakura mocked the “Julia” chants from the crowd. Hart took control rocking Sakura with a running elbow in the corner. Sakura responded by rocking Hart with huge chops. The action moved the floor as Sakura sent Hart into the ring steps. Sakura crushed Hart with a sliding crossbody into the ring steps. [c]

Sakura planted Hart with a butterfly backbreaker as they returned from break. Hart responded by placing Sakura in a seated head lock. Sakura countered by placing Hart in a surfboard hold. Sakura went for a flying moonsault but Hart moved. Hart planted Sakura in the Hartless. Sakura tapped. Hart rocked Sakura with a sliding lariat. Hart delivered a flying moonsault press which mostly missed Sakura. Hart looked like she was holding Sakura down for the pin fall.

WINNER: Julia Hart in 7:40 retained the TBS Title.

(Amin’s Thoughts: This was just a basic women’s match on Dynamite. Nice to see Hart get wins as champions. I would’ve much rather seen AEW take time and build up a challenger for Hart. That way the AEW Women would be in a bigger program and cut promos like the men. That’s why the MJF/Joe and Cage/Copeland matches feel big because it’s been building and they got chances to cut promos and the match wasn’t just thrown on TV. This was just another random open challenge on AEW TV. The last time we saw Sakura on TV she lost a “tune up match” against Storm on the Rampage before Full Gear. Why should anyone care that Sakura is getting a title change or the actual match at all?)

-RJ City was backstage with May. She spoke about coming from STARDOM. She wants to show AEW what she can do. She thanked RJ City for connecting her to Storm. He spoke about going way back with Storm. May looked to be hitting on RJ City. He mentioned Storm is the one who makes it happen. He told May to go get them. She knocked and entered Tony Khan’s office.

-TNT Champion Christian Cage came out. AEW security guards were standing inside the ring. Cage invited Adam Copeland to the ring. He said he just wanted to speak with Copeland about what he said. He told the people in the trunk to play Copeland’s music. Copeland finally came out. Cage stood behind the security guards. He spoke about not needing security. He told them to leave the ring. He spoke about Copeland challenging him to a TNT Title match. He told Copeland they aren’t going to make it to Montreal. He told Copeland he’s sorry. He’s not saying sorry because Copeland took out Killswitch and Nick Wayne.

He said he took a road trip of reflection and soul searching. He spoke about the time he and Copeland used his mom’s car. He spoke about him and Copeland making it. He spoke him and Copleand being multiple time tag team champions and multi time World Champions. He spoke about Copeland growing up with a single mom and not having a father figure. He told Copeland he has a brother. He said his father became his father. He spoke about his father being Copeland’s biggest fans. He said he loved Copeland. The crowd booed.

He spoke about Copeland’s mom wanting to see him and Cage team together. He brought up how he and Copeland should team together. Copeland had a conflicted look on his face. He dropped the mic. He went to give Copeland a cheap shot with the TNT Title. Copeland saw it coming and gave Cage a low blow. Copeland grabbed the mic. He said “Nice try dumbass” He told Cage to shine the TNT Title or even sleep with it. He told Cage the TNT Title is coming home with him. He went to leave. He returned and told Cage to “Go F*** Himself” which wasn’t censored on TV. They cut the audio late. Copeland’s music got cut out instead of the word he actually said to Cage.

(Amin’s Thoughts: Cage is one the best onscreen wrestlers on TV right now. Cage has got his character completely down to the core. Cage was a fantastic heel playing such an unlikable heel doing whatever it takes to suck up to Copeland. Really liked seeing Copeland being the smart babyface and not falling for what Cage said. They did a good job making the first match between Cage and Copeland on AEW TV feel big.)

(6) JAY WHITE vs. “SWERVE” STRICKLAND – Continental Classic Tournament match

Prince Nana came out on the stage with a crutch. Nana did his signature dance. Big chants of “Swerve House” from the crowd. White wasted no time sending Strickland to the floor. White launched Strickland into the barricade. White went for a baseball slide but Strickland saw it coming. Strickland battled back, dropping White onto the barricade. Strickland connected with a flying double stomp to White on the floor. White responded by catching Strickland with a DDT against the ropes. [c]

White yanked Strickland to the mat as they returned from break. White planted Strickland with a Saito suplex. White delivered a headlock suplex sending Strickland crashing into the turnbuckle for a near fall. Strickland responded by catching White with a backdrop suplex for a double down. Strickland went for a rolling flatliner but White caught him. White went for a uranage slam but Strickland escaped. Strickland moved as White charged into the turnbuckle. Strickland caught White with a handstand head scissors. Strickland followed with a rolling flatliner. Strickland floated over hitting a suplex for a two count.

White caught Strickland with a flatliner as he landed onto his head. White followed with a German Suplex. Strickland stopped White’s momentum, rocking him with a huge lariat. The crowd chanted “This Is Awesome.” Strickland and White began exchanging big strikes. White caught Strickland with a chop block. White planted Strickland with a uranage slam for a two count. White went for a Sleeper Suplex but Strickland blocked. White transitioned into a Fujiwara Armbar. Strickland countered pulling and stomping on White’s arm.

Strickland used White’s momentum sending into the referee who covered against the turnbuckle. White went for a low blow but Strickland saw it coming. Strickland planted White with a backbreaker. Strickland connected with House Call. Strickland delivered a Swerve Stomp but White kicked out for a close two count. White responded by catching Strickland with a Bladerunner. Strickland rolled to the floor. White rolled Strickland back into the ring. White went for another Bladerunner but Strickland escaped. White applied a rollup for two. Strickland applied a jackknife cover for two. Justin Roberts announced five minutes remaining. White planted Strickland with a Sleeper Suplex. White called for Bladerunner. Strickland countered into a headlock takeover for the win.

WINNER: Swerve Strickland in 15:30 earned three points in the Continental Classic

–They showed a graphic of the standings in the tournament. Strickland celebrated smiling on the stage as the show ended.

(Amin’s Thoughts: Roberts announcing the time remaining was a nice added touch to the match. That adds more excitement in the closing minutes of the match. They’ve shown the rules letting viewers know you could very well see some draws in the tournament. A really strong main event match. The wrestling was great as both Strickland and White had strong showings.I liked how they played off last week’s match with Strickland seeing White going for a low blow. Really great to see them keeping Strickland’s momentum going by having him get a clean win over White who was just in the Full Gear main event. I wouldn’t mind seeing Strickland win the tournament if they don’t want to place him in the AEW Title picture for the time being.)

FINAL THOUGHTS: Continental Classic Tournament continues to be the main focus of the show. The three tournament matches were all very good matches. I would’ve preferred if they added some more star power if they were going to rely this heavily on the tournament matches to carry the show. The TBS Title was just a basic match on the show. The promo’s from MJF and Cage were the other highlights building up to their respective title matches. Nice to see Dante Martin returning back to action. Overall, a solid episode of Dynamite.

RECOMMENDED NEXT: AEW DYNAMITE HITS & MISSES (11/29): Danielson on commentary, MJF’s serious promo, Toni Storm’s gout, Censorship Fail, Swerve vs. White, more

OR CHECK THIS OUT AT PROWRESTLING.NET: AEW Dynamite results (11/29): Powell’s live review of Jay White vs. Swerve Strickland, Mark Briscoe vs. Rush, and Jon Moxley vs. Jay Lethal in Continental Classic tournament matches