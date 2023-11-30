NXT Ratings Report (11/28): Viewership down last two weeks, sharp decline in one demo over yearly average, plus 7-day totals for October

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Tuesday’s (11/28) episode of NXT on USA Network drew an average of 659,000 viewers, up from 622,000 last week, but well below the prior ten weeks which averaged 784,000. The “big name guest stars” from Raw and cross-promotion on Raw has tapered off lately and it’s led to a ratings decline, along with added competition from the NHL and NBA national and regional cable broadcasts. Last night’s episode did feature guest appearances from former NXT wrestlers who are part of Raw now. The episode headline with Wes Lee vs. Johnny Gargano vs. Bronson Reed vs. Cameron Grimes

In the key 18-49 demo, it drew a 0.18 rating, down from 0.19, 0.21, 0.26, 0.20, 021, 0.23, 0.30, and 0.22 the prior eight weeks. The average demo rating through 48 weeks this year is 0.18, so this week’s rating was average for 2023.

It ranked no. 17 among all shows on broadcast and cable, and no. 3 among all cable shows in the 18-49 demo. The NBA on TNT drew a 0.64 demo rating and 2.002 million viewers and ranked no. 1 on cable and no. 2 overall behind only “Dancing with the Stras” on ABC.

The young male demo (18-34) is sharply down recent, with a 0.13 and 0.14 the last week weeks, down from a 0.22 average the prior ten weeks. The average young male demo has averaged 0.18 through 48 weeks this year, so that slice of the viewership is down from average the last two weeks.

We have updated 7-day viewership totals for October and the first two weeks of November:

Oct. 3: 929,000

Oct. 10: 1,088,00

Oct. 17: 885,000

Oct. 24: 904,000

Oct. 31: 780,000

Nov. 7: 882,000

Nov. 14: 852,000

