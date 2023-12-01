FREE PODCAST 12/1 – PWTorch Dailycast – All Elite Conversation Club: Dehnel & Kanner discuss QT Marshall’s departure and CM Punk’s WWE return, review Dynamite with Dehnel’s in-person perspective, more (130 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this episode of the All Elite Conversation Club, Joel Dehnel and Gregg Kanner break down the news of Q.T. Marshall departing AEW, C.M. Punk returning to WWE, and the Ric Flair controversy. Dehnel was at Target Center for Dynamite and gives his perspective compared to Kanner watching the TV production.

SUPPORT OUR SPONSORS…

Factor’s prepared meals designed by chefs and nutritionists. Choose from many custom categories (keto, calorie smart, vegetarian/vegan, more) delivered to your door, fresh, never frozen, ready in two minutes…

–https://factormeals.com/ wade50 and enter code “wade50” for 50 percent off your first box

PWTorch VIP membership…

–https://www.pwtorch.com/govip

Or support us on Patreon…

–https://www.patreon.com/ pwtorchvip

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel with new daily content…

–https://www.youtube.com/ pwtorch

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO