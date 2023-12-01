WWE SMACKDOWN RESULTS (12/1): McDonald’s “alt perspective” report on Orton appearance, Logan Paul appearance, Owens vs. Waller

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WWE SMACKDOWN TV REPORT

DECEMBER 1, 2023

BROOKLYN, NY AT BARCLAYS CENTER

AIRED ON FOX

REPORT BY ALEX McDONALD, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Announcers: Michael Cole, Kevin Patrick, Corey Graves

[HOUR ONE]

-The camera panned the crowd as Kevin Patrick introduced the show. Corey Graves previewed Randy Orton’s appearance as a graphic was shown. Graves mentioned that Orton is a free agent and was invited to Smackdown by Nick Aldis.

-Bianca Belair made her entrance. Patrick threw to a video package on the Women’s War Games match from this past Saturday at Survivor Series. After the video, Belair stood in the center of the ring. She said it was good to be in Brooklyn, NY. Belair said her team won. She gave a shout out to each member of the team. Belair said her war with Damage Ctrl isn’t over. She said she’s coming for Iyo Sky and Belair wants her title back.

-Iyo Sky’s music played and Damage Ctrl, sans Bayley, appeared on the stage. Dakota Kai said it was nice that Belair could get this crowd to cheer for her. The crowd booed. Kai told them to shut up. Kai said that Sky said it smelled in Brooklyn. Damage Ctrl entered the ring. Kai said that Sky said Belair is in over her head. Kai said that if Belair wants another title shot, she’ll have to go through all of Damage Ctrl. Belair said they can all get it.

-Charlotte Flair and Shotzi made their entrance. Charlotte said that Belair isn’t the only one coming for Sky. Charlotte said she would love to go through Damage Ctrl. Shotzi said there’s enough Damage Ctrl to go around. Shotzi and Charlotte hit the ring and attacked Damage Ctrl. The six women brawled in the ring. Sky was left in the ring with Belair, Charlotte, and Shotzi. Belair gave Sky a spinebuster and Sky retreated to ringside with the rest of Damage Ctrl. Michael Cole mentioned that Bayley wasn’t with Damage Ctrl.

(McDonald’s Analysis: I’m so ready for them to move on to something else. I know there isn’t a ton of options, but this feud is so tired and it just won’t end. Belair has been feuding with Damage Ctrl for over a year at this point. The real story here is Bayley’s absence. Hopefully, we get some follow-up on that later on. Cole mentioned it in passing, which isn’t really the best sign moving forward. A face Bayley with some new energy could really inject some life into the stale Smackdown Women’s Division if done correctly. Otherwise, this is just more of the same.)

-Kevin Patrick said they would revisit the return of C.M. Punk at Survivor Series as a graphic was shown. Then they showed a graphic for Kevin Owens against Grayson Waller as Graves promoted the match. Cole then said that Logan Paul would be on Smackdown as the graphic changed again.

-Butch made his entrance. Graves mentioned that Butch was the last remaining member of the Brawling Brutes. A graphic was shown for Butch against Bobby Lashley. Graves said it will be a David vs. Goliath showdown after the break. [c]

-Damage Ctrl was in the back. They bumped into Bayley. Sky asked where Bayley was. Bayley said that no one told her. She said if she had been there, things may have ended differently. Kai mentioned that Belair has a match with Sky tonight and she’ll need Bayley there. Sky spoke Japanese. Damage Ctrl walked off and Bayley looked left out and confused.

-Butch was in the ring.

-Bobby Lashley made his entrance with the Street Profits in tow. Patrick threw to a video recap of Ridge Holland walking out on Butch last week on Smackdown. They then showed a video of Lashley and Butch talking in the back on the Smackdown Lowdown last Saturday. Lashley told Butch to make a name for himself before he talks to Lashley. After the video, Cole mentioned that Butch is going it alone as he hasn’t spoken to Sheamus in months and Holland walked out on him.

-Lashley took the mic. The crowd chanted his name. Lashley said Butch shouldn’t deal with him. He said he will break Butch into pieces. Lashley asked Butch if he was ready for that. Butch slapped him.

(1) BUTCH vs. BOBBY LASHLEY (w/ Angelo Dawkins & Montez Ford)

-Butch charged Lashley and punched away at him in the corner. Lashley lifted Butch and carried him across the ring before throwing him down. Lashley whipped Butch into the corner hard. Butch collapsed. Butch got to his feet and Lashley beat on him in the corner. The crowd chanted for Lashley. Lashley whipped Butch into the opposite corner and then charged. Butch got a boot up then kicked Lashley to the outside. Butch went to the apron and hit Lashley with a flying knee. Butch went back to the apron and came off with a moonsault. Lashley staggered but didn’t go down. Butch climbed to the top rope and came off with another moonsault that took Lashley down as the show cut to break. [c]

Back from break, Lashley was back in control as he took Butch down to the mat face first. Lashley lifted Butch to his feet and hung him upside down with a stalling vertical suplex. Butch kicked his way out and came off the ropes but Lashley caught him and delivered a spinebuster. Lashley tossed Butch to the outside and followed him out. Lashley lifted Butch to his shoulders and drove him into the ring post. Lashley tossed Butch back into the ring and measured him. Lashley charged but Butch moved and Lashley hit the middle turnbuckle. Butch went to the apron and delivered a kick. He went back into the ring and hit two more kicks on Lashley. Lashley retreated to the corner and Butch kicked away at him. Butch went to the top rope and came off with a stomp on Lashley’s arm. Butch then pulled at Lashley’s fingers. Butch hit a modified suplex and made the cover. Lashley kicked out quickly. Butch mounted Lashley but Lashley got up with Butch on his shoulders and transitioned into a powerslam. Lashley made the cover for a two count. Lashley lifted Butch to his feet. Butch landed a big punch. Butch charged but Lashley took him down with a big clothesline. Lashley pulled Butch to his feet and Butch surprised Lashley with a kick that rocked him. Lashley answered with a spear out of nowhere and covered Butch for the win.

WINNER: Bobby Lashley in 8:00

-The announce team sat ringside. Patrick threw to a video package on the Men’s War Games match from Survivor Series this past Saturday.

-Nick Aldis was in the back. Paul Heyman appeared. Heyman asked if Aldis invited Randy Orton to Smackdown. Aldis said he did, and he intends to sign him to an exclusive Smackdown contract. Heyman asked if Roman Reigns knew about it. Aldis said they get countless memos that say all communications to Reigns go through Heyman. Aldis said that he’s going to sign Orton and he’ll offer up the entire Bloodline if he has to. Aldis turned to Heyman and asked him what he was going to do about it. Heyman smirked. He said he would do whatever it takes. Heyman tapped his phone and walked off.

-They showed a graphic of Randy Orton under Aldis. Graves said they would find out about Orton’s future later tonight. [c]

(McDonald’s Analysis: This is good stuff. Orton is a good opponent for Reigns and it feels like it ties up a loose end. As much as I would like to see Orton against Jey, they can explore that later. Smackdown needs one of these guys and Raw has too many faces anyway. After Orton’s time off, he feels like a fresh addition to Smackdown and there’s some new opponents for him even after he’s done with Reigns. I don’t know how this affects the future of L.A. Knight, but I would assume he takes a backseat for a little bit. It will be interesting to see if they pair Knight with Orton against the Bloodline before they get to the inevitable title match with Orton and Reigns. It would be a great sign for Knight if he’s involved.)

-Butch was in the back. Kayla Braxton approached. She asked why Holland walked out on him last week. Butch said he doesn’t know and he doesn’t care because he needs to focus on himself. Pretty Deadly appeared and cracked some jokes. Butch attacked them. Pretty Deadly recovered quickly and got the upper hand. They tossed him into some backstage equipment.

-The announce team sat ringside. Patrick said there’s another Superstar flying solo, and he’s more dangerous then ever before. A video package aired on Santos Escobar and his turn on the L.W.O. After the video, Escobar was in the back with the interviewer. Escobar said he’s trying to finish what he started. He said Rey Mysterio turned his back on Escobar when he sided with Carlito. He said Joaquin Wilde and Cruz Del Toro are blinded by their admiration for Mysterio and Mysterio is going to turn on them, too. Escobar said if Wilde can’t see it for himself, he’s going to put him on the shelf.

(McDonald’s Analysis: Really solid video package that chronicled everything pretty well. Escobar followed up with a good promo. All of this is what I hoped for when Escobar got called up to the main roster. It took a little while, but I’m glad they’re putting some emphasis on him. Escobar is talented and a good heel. I hope they can find a good feud for him until Mysterio gets back.)

-Santos Escobar made his entrance. They showed a graphic for Escobar against Wilde. Patrick said the match will be after the break. [c]

-Nick Aldis was in his office. Adam Pearce appeared. Pearce called Orton a Monday Night Raw legend and Aldis is trying to sign Orton under his nose. Pearce said he’s going to join Aldis in the ring tonight. Pearce held up a Raw contract and walked off.

-Logan Paul made his entrance. Patrick threw to a video recap of Paul’s victory over Rey Mysterio at Crown Jewel.

-Paul said that to every friend that stabbed him in the back, and every hater that planned his downfall, “where are you now?”. Paul said the more he’s doubted the harder he works and the more he wins. Paul said all the Superstars backstage are jealous because he’s the fastest rising star in history. Paul said if they want the title, it’s been on his junk, like everyone has been since he’s been there. Paul said a champion is only as good as his challengers. He said he spoke with Nick Aldis and they put together a tournament that starts next week. Paul listed the competitors in the tournament and said the winner will have a nightmare trying to take the title away from him.

[HOUR TWO]

-Kevin Owens made his entrance. Owens stood opposite Paul in the ring. The crowd cheered for Owens. Owens said Paul being in the ring is a nightmare. Owens said the first time he ever saw Paul was ten years ago on Vine. He said it only took him six seconds to figure out that Paul is an unbearable jackass. Owens said Paul’s drink is junk. Owens said he’s in the tournament so the nightmare is about to end because Paul’s days as United States champion are numbered. Paul said that Owens calls himself a prize fighter. Paul said that six seconds is five more than he needs to K.O. Owens. Owens said Paul is from a different world and the WWE ring is his world.

-Grayson Waller made his entrance with Austin Theory at his side. Waller said Paul is better than that and he doesn’t need to engage with Owens. Waller called Owens a troll looking for attention. Waller said he, Theory, and Paul are forward thinkers. Waller and Theory entered the ring. Theory said that Owens’ days of punching people in the face will be over when Paul knocks him out. Owens punched Theory in the face and he rolled to the outside. Waller went with him. Owens and Paul stared each other down in the ring.

(McDonald’s Analysis: Owens and Paul is a logical place to go. Owens seemed like the perfect opponent after he moved to Smackdown and Paul won the U.S. title. Unfortunately, they set up this tournament and just telegraphed the winner before the tournament even started. I know they need to fill TV time, and I’m all for tournaments, but they could have done something different here. They didn’t need the tournament to get to Owens and Paul, but they’re going to do it anyway. I look forward to the verbal interactions between Owens and Paul. This was a short glimpse into that and it was really good. Owens is best when he plays off of people like Paul. Good move.)

-They showed a graphic for Waller against Owens. Patrick said the match is up next. [c]

-Paul joined commentary as Waller and Owens were in the ring.

(3) KEVIN OWENS vs. GRAYSON WALLER (w/ Austin Theory)

Waller and Owens brawled to the outside. Owens tossed Waller into the announce table. Owens punched away at Waller and tossed him into the ring. Owens rolled in and Waller stomped away at him. Waller choked Owens with the top rope. Paul said that Owens gave him the Stunner at his first Wrestlemania and he hasn’t forgotten. Owens took down Waller in the corner. Owens charged but Waller got a foot up. Waller took Owens down then mounted him and punched away. Waller walked the middle rope and came off with an elbow drop. Waller made the cover for a two count. Owens punched at Waller but Waller landed a kick that stopped Owens in his tracks. Waller went for a suplex but Owens blocked and landed a suplex of his own. Owens chopped Waller in the corner. Owens stomped at Waller and charged but Waller rolled to the outside. Owens dropped to the outside but Waller met him with a forearm. Waller slammed Owens onto the announce table. Waller went into the ring and slid to the outside. Owens took him down. Owens went to the apron and came off with a frog splash onto Waller at ringside. Owens went back outside and picked up Waller. Waller tossed Owens into the ring post. Waller got in the ring and distracted the ref. Theory stomped on Owens’ hand on the steps. Theory yelled at Waller to work on Owens hand. Waller slammed Owens’ hand into the ring post. Theory and Waller celebrated at the show cut to break. [c]