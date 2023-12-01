WWE SMACKDOWN RESULTS (12/1): Keller’s report on Orton appears via Aldis invite, Waller vs. Owens, Damage CTRL fallout, Logan Paul brings U.S. Title to Smackdown

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

KELLER’S WWE SMACKDOWN TV REPORT

DECEMBER 1, 2023

BROOKLYN, N.Y. AT BARCLAYS CENTER

AIRED ON FOX

Commentators: Kevin Patrick, Michael Cole, Road Dogg



Ring Announcer: Mike Rome

[HOUR ONE]

-Kevin Patrick introduced the show as the camera panned the crowd, which was filled to the last row of the upper deck. He hyped that Randy Orton had accepted Nick Aldis’s invite to visit Smackdown.

-A video package aired on the women’s WarGames match.

-Bianca Belair stood mid-ring. An “EST!” chant rang out. She said it’s cool to be in one of the coolest boroughs of New York City. She threw out compliments for her teammates. She said Charlotte was a “bigger person” by making that call to Becky Lynch. She said she’s still coming for Iyo Sky “because I want my title back.” Iyo Sky’s music played and Damage CTRL, minus Bayley, walked out. Dakota Kai said it’s wonderful how she can get everyone to cheer for her. She snapped “shut up!” at the booing crowd. She said Brooklyn smells. Dakota said Iyo has already defeated her twice, so to get to Sky, she has to go through all of Damage CTRL. Belair said she’s up for that. Charlotte’s music played. Charlotte and Shotzi walked out.

Charlotte said she’d love to go through all of Damager CTRL too. Shotzi said there’s enough Damage CTRL to go around. They ran into the ring and a brawl broke out. Belair, Charlotte, and Shotzi cleared the ring.

-Patrick hyped that they’d take a look back at C.M. Punk’s return. Corey Graves and Michael Cole hyped other upcoming segments and matches, including Logan Paul.

-Butch made his ring entrance. Graves said he’s the last standing member of the Brawling Brutes. They hyped the first match. Graves called it David vs. Goliath. [c]

-Patrick said Belair vs. Kairi Sane has been made official for later, noting it’s Kairi’s first singles match in over three years in WWE.

-Backstage, Damage CTRL confronted Bayley and asked where she was. Bayley said no one told her. Dakota said they need Bayley to help Kairi scout Belair. Bayley looked distressed.

(1) BUTCH vs. BOBBY LASHLEY (w/The Street Profits)