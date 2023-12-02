FREE PODCAST 12/2 – PWTorch Dailycast – Nick & Tom’s Intercontinental Adventure: Nick & Tom focus on CM Punk’s return, plus PWT Talks NXT five years ago picking future main eventers (151 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: First, Nick Barbati and Tom Colohue present “Nick and Tom’s Intercontinental Adventure” with a show focused on the return of C.M. Punk.
Then we jump back five years (12-5-2018) to the PWTorch Livecast with Kelly Wells, Tom Stoup, and Justin James covering the Aleister Black/Johnny Gargano/Tomasso Ciampa segment and awkward live moments, who might be filling future main event spots, Dakota Kai’s rising stock, and more in an episode of “PWT Talks NXT.”
