FREE PODCAST 12/2 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – AEW Collision w/Keller & Maitland: Continental Classic with Danielson vs. Kingston, Garcia vs. Andrade, Brody vs. Claudio, plus Toni Storm, Samoa Joe, Moxley, Abadon, House of Black, more (111 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by PWTorch’s Chris Maitland to discuss AEW Collision with live caller and email contributions. They discuss the three Continental Classic matches and look at the scoreboard so far and what stories they might be aiming to tell as it progresses. Also, thoughts on the Miro-C.J. Perry segment, the Devil mystery, Vikingo, ROH segments, and more.
