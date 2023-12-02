FREE PODCAST 12/2 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – AEW Collision w/Keller & Maitland: Continental Classic with Danielson vs. Kingston, Garcia vs. Andrade, Brody vs. Claudio, plus Toni Storm, Samoa Joe, Moxley, Abadon, House of Black, more (111 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by PWTorch’s Chris Maitland to discuss AEW Collision with live caller and email contributions. They discuss the three Continental Classic matches and look at the scoreboard so far and what stories they might be aiming to tell as it progresses. Also, thoughts on the Miro-C.J. Perry segment, the Devil mystery, Vikingo, ROH segments, and more.

SUPPORT OUR SPONSORS…

Factor’s prepared meals designed by chefs and nutritionists. Choose from many custom categories (keto, calorie smart, vegetarian/vegan, more) delivered to your door, fresh, never frozen, ready in two minutes…

–https://factormeals.com/ wade50 and enter code “wade50” for 50 percent off your first box

PWTorch VIP membership…

–https://www.pwtorch.com/govip

Or support us on Patreon…

–https://www.patreon.com/ pwtorchvip

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel with new daily content…

–https://www.youtube.com/ pwtorch

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO