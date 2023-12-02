VIP AUDIO 12/2 – WKH – AEW Collision review: Continental Classic matches featuring Danielson vs. Kingston, Garcia vs. Andrade, Brody vs. Claudio, plus promos, matches, vignettes, more (21 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller reviews the Dec. 2 episode of AEW Collision including three Continental Classic matches – Danielson vs. Kingston, Garcia vs. Andrade, Brody vs. Claudio – plus a Miro-C.J. Perry segment, the Devil mystery, Vikingo vs. Kip Sabin, Keith Lee-Shane Taylor, Abadon vs. Kiera Hogan, promos from Sky Blue, Ethan Page, and Jon Moxley, video packages, and more.

