VIP AUDIO 12/3 – The Fix Flashback (11-23-2016): Survivor Series follow-up, Goldberg-Lesnar debate, a Nakamura problem nobody’s talking about, Foley, where to start as a new MMA fan, more (132 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: In the latest Flashback episode of The Fix with Todd Martin & Wade Keller, we jump back just over seven years to the Nov. 23, 2016 episode covering these topics:

Survivor Series follow-up with Goldberg, the A.J. Styles-James Ellsworth angle

Shinsuke Nakamura’s potential problem nobody’s talking about

Steve Corino to WWE

A review of key points from Raw, Smackdown, Impact, and NXT Takeover

Plus Todd’s stance on public nudity

MAILBAG TOPICS:

Several follow-up questions on Goldberg vs. Brock Lesnar and Todd’s debate with Bruce Mitchell on Sunday night

James Ellsworth

Mick Foley

The Revival

Where to start in MMA if you’re just getting into it, and more

ALSO:

A review of a busy weekend of MMA from MMA, Bellator, and Invicta

