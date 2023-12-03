News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 12/3 – The Fix Flashback (11-23-2016): Survivor Series follow-up, Goldberg-Lesnar debate, a Nakamura problem nobody’s talking about, Foley, where to start as a new MMA fan, more (132 min.)

December 3, 2023

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In the latest Flashback episode of The Fix with Todd Martin & Wade Keller, we jump back just over seven years to the Nov. 23, 2016 episode covering these topics:

  • Survivor Series follow-up with Goldberg, the A.J. Styles-James Ellsworth angle
  • Shinsuke Nakamura’s potential problem nobody’s talking about
  • Steve Corino to WWE
  • A review of key points from Raw, Smackdown, Impact, and NXT Takeover
  • Plus Todd’s stance on public nudity

MAILBAG TOPICS:

  • Several follow-up questions on Goldberg vs. Brock Lesnar and Todd’s debate with Bruce Mitchell on Sunday night
  • James Ellsworth
  • Mick Foley
  • The Revival
  • Where to start in MMA if you’re just getting into it, and more

ALSO:

  • A review of a busy weekend of MMA from MMA, Bellator, and Invicta

DIRECT LINK:  VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


ALL CONTENT © TDH COMMUNICATIONS INC. 2022