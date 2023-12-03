VIP AUDIO 12/3 – The Fix Flashback (11-23-2016): Survivor Series follow-up, Goldberg-Lesnar debate, a Nakamura problem nobody’s talking about, Foley, where to start as a new MMA fan, more (132 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: In the latest Flashback episode of The Fix with Todd Martin & Wade Keller, we jump back just over seven years to the Nov. 23, 2016 episode covering these topics:
- Survivor Series follow-up with Goldberg, the A.J. Styles-James Ellsworth angle
- Shinsuke Nakamura’s potential problem nobody’s talking about
- Steve Corino to WWE
- A review of key points from Raw, Smackdown, Impact, and NXT Takeover
- Plus Todd’s stance on public nudity
MAILBAG TOPICS:
- Several follow-up questions on Goldberg vs. Brock Lesnar and Todd’s debate with Bruce Mitchell on Sunday night
- James Ellsworth
- Mick Foley
- The Revival
- Where to start in MMA if you’re just getting into it, and more
ALSO:
- A review of a busy weekend of MMA from MMA, Bellator, and Invicta
