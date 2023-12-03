VIP AUDIO 12/3 – VIP Podcast Vault – 18 Yrs Ago – Sean Waltman Torch Talk (11-30-2005): Are steroids demonized and risks overstated, how will new testing affect WWE wrestlers, his decision to turn in a friend in trouble (29 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This installment of the PWTorch VIP Vault jumps back to part two of the November 30, 2005 special Audio Talk installment that Wade Keller conducted with Sean “X-Pac” Waltman.

>Waltman explains his views on steroids and why he thinks they’re misunderstood and a bit demonized, how steroid testing will affect life for WWE wrestlers, stories of prescription pill abuse including his own, and a difficult decision he made a few years ago to turn in a friend whom he believed was near death and how he feels about that decision in retrospect.

This is another episode in our VIP Podcast Vault series going back to our earliest podcasts. We will continue to present VIP Podcasts from 18 years ago exclusively for PWTorch VIP members on our VIP Podcast Feed.

