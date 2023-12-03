FREE PODCAST 12/3 – WKPWP Interview Classic (10 Yrs Ago): Matt Hardy and John Piermarini discuss merits of WWE writers as part of current TV writing process, WWE diminishing importance of PPVs this fall (118 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s Interview Classic episode from ten years ago (11-29-2013), Wade Keller interviews first Matt Hardy who previews his main event match at WrestleCade tomorrow night in Winston-Salem, N.C. against Carlito in the main event, with a phone call run-in from Carlito’s manager, Johnny Fairplay. Hardy also discusses the merits of WWE Writers as part of the current TV writing process. Ex-WWE Creative Team member (2009-2010) John Piermarini then joins the show to speak about the value WWE writers provide to the WWE Creative process and why writers sometimes get a bad rap. He and Keller discuss how a transition could take place to less scripted promos from wrestlers, and the pros and cons of such a decision.

