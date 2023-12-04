FREE PODCAST 12/3 – WKPWP WWE Raw Post-Show – 5 Yrs Ago: Rousey wrestles, McIntyre turns on Ziggler, Dean addresses fans, Sasha & Bayley Q&A, Corbin’s power trip, on-site report, callers, mailbag (99 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: In this five years ago flashback (12-4-2018), PWTorch editor Wade Keller was joined by Rich Fann from the PWTorch Livecast “Deep Dive” to discuss WWE Monday Night Raw from Houston, Tex. including an on-site reporter along with live callers and a lot of mailbag feedback on Ronda Rousey wrestling, Drew McIntyre turns on Dolph Ziggler, Dean Ambrose addresses fans, Sasha & Bayley Q&A with Alexa Bliss, Baron Corbin’s power trip continues, Lucha House Party rules, and more.
