FREE PODCAST 12/3 – PWTorch Dailycast – Wrestling Night in America: Joel Dehnel joins Greg to speak on his recent live wrestling experiences, plus CM Punk in WWE, AEW’s Continental Classic, more (116 min.)

December 3, 2023

SHOW SUMMARY: In this episode of Wrestling Night in America, PWTorch columnist Greg Parks is joined by PWTorch.com contributor Joel Dehnel to discuss Joel’s recent live experiences attending WWE Survivor Series and AEW Dynamite. They take phone calls and emails on AEW Devil candidates, Randy Orton’s return, Damage CTRL, and more.

