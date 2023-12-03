News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 12/3 – Everything Mailbag w/Fann & Mustacchio: CM Punk over/unders, Stephanie McMahon buying WWE back, Nascar deal vs. WWE/AEW’s, more (87 min.)

December 3, 2023

SHOW SUMMARY: This week’s Everything Mailbag is a journey. Josh Mustacchio and Rich Fann start with the recent CFB playoff, then jump into the questions du jour:

  • What, if anything, could force Ari Emmanuel from selling TKO’s stake in WWE?
  • Which wrestlers could be targets for a WWE raid from AEW?
  • Randy Orton’s basis with fans/media relative to his career?
  • Thoughts on the Hangman/Swerve follow-up and opportunities to work on it
  • WWE and AEW’s TV deals relative to Nascar’s 115 million/year, 7-year deal
  • Would Stephanie return to buy WWE?
  • And more!

