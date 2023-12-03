VIP AUDIO 12/3 – Everything Mailbag w/Fann & Mustacchio: CM Punk over/unders, Stephanie McMahon buying WWE back, Nascar deal vs. WWE/AEW’s, more (87 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This week’s Everything Mailbag is a journey. Josh Mustacchio and Rich Fann start with the recent CFB playoff, then jump into the questions du jour:

What, if anything, could force Ari Emmanuel from selling TKO’s stake in WWE?

Which wrestlers could be targets for a WWE raid from AEW?

Randy Orton’s basis with fans/media relative to his career?

Thoughts on the Hangman/Swerve follow-up and opportunities to work on it

WWE and AEW’s TV deals relative to Nascar’s 115 million/year, 7-year deal

Would Stephanie return to buy WWE?

And more!

Triple H is annoyed by Jordan on Bernie Mack – LINK

