VIP AUDIO 12/3 – Everything Mailbag w/Fann & Mustacchio: CM Punk over/unders, Stephanie McMahon buying WWE back, Nascar deal vs. WWE/AEW’s, more (87 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: This week’s Everything Mailbag is a journey. Josh Mustacchio and Rich Fann start with the recent CFB playoff, then jump into the questions du jour:
- What, if anything, could force Ari Emmanuel from selling TKO’s stake in WWE?
- Which wrestlers could be targets for a WWE raid from AEW?
- Randy Orton’s basis with fans/media relative to his career?
- Thoughts on the Hangman/Swerve follow-up and opportunities to work on it
- WWE and AEW’s TV deals relative to Nascar’s 115 million/year, 7-year deal
- Would Stephanie return to buy WWE?
- And more!
Triple H is annoyed by Jordan on Bernie Mack – LINK
