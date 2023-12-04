FREE PODCAST 12/4 – PWTorch Dailycast – Best of PWTorch Livecast: McMahon & Soucek discuss the LAX/Evolve situation, Impact’s television future, Johnny Impact vs. Brian Cage, Raven’s return to Impact TV, more (90 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: Today we jump back five years (12-6-2018) to PWTorch.com’s Mike McMahon and Andrew Soucek discussing Impact Wrestling! They take listener emails on the LAX/Evolve situation, as well as Impact’s television future. They break down Johnny Impact vs. Brian Cage, talk Raven’s return to Impact TV, and also discuss why Konnan got so mad at LAX and the Lucha Bros. They wrap up the show by giving a huge endorsement to MLW.

