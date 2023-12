SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller reviews Raw start to finish including Seth Rollins defending against Jey Uso, Drew McIntyre vs. Sami Zayn, The Creeds vs. Dominik Mysterio & J.D. McDonagh, Shayna Baszler vs. Nia Jax, Cody Rhodes-Shinsuke Nakamura, CM Punk update, and more.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO