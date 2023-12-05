FREE PODCAST 12/4 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – WWE Raw w/Keller & Lilly: Seth defends against Jey Uso, Punk free agent talk, Drew vs. Sami, Cody-Nakamura follow-up, live callers, mailbag, on-site correspondent (107 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by Darrin Lilly from PWTorch to review WWE Monday Night Raw. They begin with their thoughts on Week 2 of C.M. Punk in WWE and the storyline of him being a hot free agent for Raw and Smackdown to pursue. They discuss the rest of Raw including Seth Rollins beating Jey Uso to retain the World Hvt. Title, Drew McIntyre vs. Seth Rollins, the latest with Cody Rhodes and Shinsuke Nakamura, the Creed Brothers’ push, and more. All with email and live callers interaction including an on-site correspondent who details off-air happenings and crows responses.

SUPPORT OUR SPONSORS…

Factor’s prepared meals designed by chefs and nutritionists. Choose from many custom categories (keto, calorie smart, vegetarian/vegan, more) delivered to your door, fresh, never frozen, ready in two minutes…

–https://factormeals.com/ wade50 and enter code “wade50” for 50 percent off your first box

PWTorch VIP membership…

–https://www.pwtorch.com/govip

Or support us on Patreon…

–https://www.patreon.com/ pwtorchvip

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel with new daily content…

–https://www.youtube.com/ pwtorch

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO