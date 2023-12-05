NXT PREVIEW (12/5): Announced matches, location, how to watch

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023
Where: Orlando, Fla. – WWE Performance Center
How To Watch: Live on USA Network
Announced Matches & Appearances
- Roxanne Perez vs. Kiana James vs. Thea Hail vs. Fallon Henley – Iron Survivor Challenge Last Chance Qualifier Match
- Carmelo Hayes vs. Eddy Thorpe vs. Tyler Bate vs. Joe Coffey – Iron Survivor Challenge Last Chance Qualifier Match
- Alpha Academy (Chad Gable & Otis & Maxxine Dupri) vs. Meta-Four (Noam Dar & Oro Mensah & Lash Legend) – Mixed Tag Team Match
- Andre Chase will address Chase U
- Baron Corbin and Ilja Dragunov come face to face
