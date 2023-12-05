News Ticker

NXT PREVIEW (12/5): Announced matches, location, how to watch

December 5, 2023

When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023

Where: Orlando, Fla. – WWE Performance Center

How To Watch: Live on USA Network

Announced Matches & Appearances

  • Roxanne Perez vs. Kiana James vs. Thea Hail vs. Fallon Henley – Iron Survivor Challenge Last Chance Qualifier Match
  • Carmelo Hayes vs. Eddy Thorpe vs. Tyler Bate vs. Joe Coffey – Iron Survivor Challenge Last Chance Qualifier Match
  • Alpha Academy (Chad Gable & Otis & Maxxine Dupri) vs. Meta-Four (Noam Dar & Oro Mensah & Lash Legend) – Mixed Tag Team Match
  • Andre Chase will address Chase U
  • Baron Corbin and Ilja Dragunov come face to face

