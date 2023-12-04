Kazuchika Okada reportedly “seriously entertaining” exploring free agency when NJPW contract expires in January

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

NJPW star Kazuchika Okada is set to become a free agent in January 2o24.

Okada, according to a report by Justin Barasso Sports Illustrated is “seriously entertaining exploring free agency with the two top contenders to land his services being WWE and AEW if he decides not to sign a new deal with NJPW.

Okada wants to continue to live at home in Japan according to the report, which would give AEW an advantage over WWE when it comes to landing Okada’s services. Given AEW’s lighter schedule compared to WWE, signing with AEW would allow Okada to continue to live at hom while travelling over to the U.S. to make his scheduled appearances in AEW.

Signing with AEW would also allow Okada to work select dates with NJPW given the strong working relationship between NJPW and AEW, but a if he were to reach a deal with WWE, it would slam the door shut on any possiblity of him wrestling in NJPW.