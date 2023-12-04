Details on WWE Survivor Series breaking records for viewership, live attendance, sponsorship and merchandise revenue, and digital engagement

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
WWE touted via press release that Survivor Series on Nov. 25 set records for the highest viewership, largest gate, and best merchandise sales in the event’s 37-year history. The touted the following specifically:
- Viewership for Survivor Series was up 44 percent versus the previous record set in 2022.
- With 17,138 in attendance, the event broke the previous Survivor Series gate record set in Brooklyn in 2021.
- In partnership with Fanatics, Survivor Series broke the premium live event’s all-time merchandise record. Sponsorship revenue was up 24 percent versus 2022.
- The surprise return of C.M. Punk after nearly a decade away from WWE further drove massive digital engagement. Punk’s comeback moment had more than 71 million views across all platforms, making it the most social post in company history, as of three days after the event.
