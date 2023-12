SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WWE announced 21 live event dates and locations as part of their early 2024 touring schedule. It includes NXT Vengeance Day for Feb. 4, 2024 in Clarksville, Tenn. Tickets for that event go on sale on Dec. 8 and 10 a.m. local time. Other dates include Road to WrestleMania house shows, live Raw and Smackdown events, and a Saturday Night’s Main Event themed event.