AEW All In 2024 sells more than $4 million in ticket revenue on first day, roughly 34,000 already, nine months before event

Over 30,000 tickets were sold for AEW All In 2024 in London, England at Wembley Stadium when tickets went on sale last Friday, according to WrestleTix. Tony Khan announced on Twitter/X that they sold voer $4 million in tickets.

“Thank you all who made today’s All In on-sale a huge success for AEW!” he wrote. “Our 2023 ticket on sale was in May; this time we began 5 months sooner! On day 1, AEW’s already sold over $4 million in tickets (over £3M), just getting started: All In is 9 months away!”

Khan didn’t mention the number of tickets sold, but WrestleTix extrapolated from available data that around 34,000 tickets were distributed with the stadium initially set up for 44,452 seats.

The All In event at Wembley Stadium on Aug. 27 this past summer drew an announced crowd of 81,035, although the local government reported turnstile attendance at 72,265, according to Wrestlenomics. Either way, an impressive crowd. AEW would love to top it with the second event, and they have nine months to promote the event and build anticipation for the show with a strong line-up.

UPDATE: WrestleTix just updated today (Monday afternoon) that ticket distribution has surpassed 36,000 and AEW has expanded the capacity setup to 48,375. They added some 500 sections in the upper deck and additional 200 sections. AEW will continue to add available sections over time to fill the primary seats that will give them the most ideal camera angles for the live event to pack fans together.

