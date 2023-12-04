Billy Corgan’s NWA announces second official territory, Joe Cazano’s NWA JCP Southeast, of the Lighting One era

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Billy Corgan’s NWA announced today, via press release, the second official territory added to the “Lighting Era” of the NWA as Corgan seeks to create a network of independent promotions to recognize the NWA World Champion (currently EC3) and create synergy through a network of opportunities for its wrestlers.

The following is the full press release issued to PWTorch today.

NWA JCP SOUTHEAST ELEVATED TO SECOND OFFICIAL NATIONAL WRESTLING ALLIANCE TERRITORY OF THE LIGHTING ONE ERA UNDER PROMOTER JOE CAZANA

KNOXVILLE, TN — Dec. 4, 2023 — The National Wrestling Alliance (NWA) proudly announces the elevation of NWA JCP Southeast as the second official territory of the Lighting One Era. Spearheaded by legendary wrestling promoter Joe Cazana, this development marks a significant milestone in the rich history of the NWA.

Over the past two years, Joe Cazana and his family have played a pivotal role in the success of the modern era of the NWA, particularly with their contributions to pay-per-views and television tapings in Knoxville and Nashville. The official announcement was made by NWA President William Patrick Corgan before a sold-out crowd at the ‘How Coalfield Stole Christmas’ wrestling event on December 2.

This collaboration not only signifies a mutual partnership but also symbolizes a shared commitment to the growth and evolution of professional wrestling.

Joe Cazana Promotions has been a driving force in the Southeastern wrestling scene since 2009, consistently attracting top-tier talent and capacity crowds across various venues. As a third-generation professional wrestler and promoter, Joe Cazana’s passion for the sport began at an early age, setting up rings with his father and stepping into the ring for his first match in 1985.

The Cazana family has been a cornerstone of the NWA in the past in this area with Joe Cazana’s grandfather, John Cazana, being the original promoter of Cazana Sports Management the Wide World of Wrestling beginning in 1953 out of Knoxville. With NWA JCP Southeast now being an officially recognized territory, this is a full circle moment for the Cazana family.

Cazana Sports Management would eventually become Southeastern Championship Wrestling in 1974 to 1985 and then would later become known as Continental Championship Wrestling from 1985 to 1989. The territory attracted major wrestling stars of its time including Andre the

Giant, Ric Flair, Jerry Lawler, Mr. Wrestling II, Austin Idol, Dutch Mantell, Arn Anderson, Tom Prichard, and countless others.

“I am thrilled to announce that NWA JCP Southeast is now the second official territory of the Lighting One era,” said William Patrick Corgan, President of the NWA. “Joe Cazana and his team have demonstrated an unwavering commitment to the NWA, and their dedication to delivering high-quality wrestling events aligns perfectly with our vision for the future. This expansion reflects our confidence in the Southeastern wrestling market and our belief in Joe Cazana’s ability to continue elevating the NWA brand and find the newest talent available in his area.”

In a statement echoing the sentiment of many wrestling enthusiasts, Cazana shared his excitement for this new chapter: “Being born into the NWA as I was, and to be able to wrestle for the NWA my entire life, I couldn’t be more thankful to Corgan and the NWA. In my opinion, the NWA is the best wrestling around. NWA JCP Southeast will remain the same promotion our fans have come to know and love, and now we are going to prove we are the best in the Southeastern United States. Doubt us? Try us!”

The Cazana legacy continues inside the ring with Joe’s sons AJ Cazana and KC Cazana being active wrestlers as the Country Gentlemen tag team. AJ Cazana is also a former NWA United States Tag Team Champion.

As part of this expansion, the top title in the promotion will now be known as the NWA JCP Southeastern Heavyweight Championship and is officially recognized as an NWA title. The current champion, “Thrillbilly” Silas Mason, also holds the prestigious NWA National Heavyweight Championship.

Fans can expect the same level of passion, excitement, and top-tier wrestling as NWA JCP Southeast continues its journey as a key player in the NWA’s Lighting One Era.

In addition, fans can expect to see NWA Champions and stars having matches and defending titles at upcoming NWA JCP Southeast shows. Current NWA champions include: NWA World Heavyweight Champion, “The Over Champ” EC3, NWA World Women’s Champion Kenzie Paige, NWA National Heavyweight Champion Thrillbilly Silas Mason, NWA World Women’s Tag Team Champions Kylie Paige & Ella Envy, Pretty Empowered, NWA World Jr. Heavyweight Champion Colby Corino, Aron Stevens and his NWA World Tag Team Champions Blunt Force Trauma, NWA Men’s Television Champion Big Strong Mims, NWA Women’s Television

Champion Max the Impaler, and NWA United State Tag Team Champions Odinson and Kratos, the Immortals.

In October, Corgan announced NWA Exodus Pro Midwest as the first official territory of the modern era. This promotion is under the stewardship of none other than the NWA World’s Heavyweight Champion, EC3.

ABOUT THE NATIONAL WRESTLING ALLIANCE

Established in 1948, the National Wrestling Alliance is one of the oldest and most prestigious professional wrestling brands worldwide. In 2017, internationally renowned recording artist William Patrick Corgan (Smashing Pumpkins) acquired the NWA with the vision of reinventing the brand for the modern era while honoring its legacy from the 1980s. The NWA has expanded its programming, starting with the critically acclaimed Ten Pounds Of Gold docu-series, followed by weekly broadcasts of NWA Powerrr, available for free on the CW app as well as NWA YouTube Channel. In addition, there are several annual pay-per-view events which can be purchased on the FITE streaming platform.