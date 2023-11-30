AEW Dynamite Ratings Report (11/29): Viewership highest in over a month, finishes no. 2 among all cable shows in key demo

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Last night’s (11/29) episode of AEW Dynamite on TBS averaged 858,000 viewers, up from last week’s 845,000. The average viewership since the start of September is 835,000. It’s the highest viewership Since the Oct. 18 episode.

One year ago this week, it drew 870,000 viewers. Two years ago, it drew 861,000.

In the key 18-49 demographic, it drew a 0.29 rating, up from 0.26 and 0.28 the prior two weeks and the highest rating since Oct. 18 when it drew a 0.31. Dynamite finished no. 2 among all cable shows on Wednesday night behind only college basketbal on ESPN, which drew a 0.42 demo rating.

Viewership in the younger 18-34 male demo was 0.29, up from 0.21 and 0.22 the prior two weeks. Same with the 18-49 male demo, which drew a 0.41, up from 0.36 last week.

The following were the advertised matches and segments:

Mark Briscoe vs. Rush – Continental Classic Gold League

Jay White vs. Swerve Strickland – Continental Classic Gold League

Jon Moxley vs. Jay Lethal – Continental Classic Gold League

Christian Cage to respond to Adam Copeland

Bryan Danielson special guest commentator

RECOMMENDED NEXT: NXT Ratings Report (11/28): Viewership down last two weeks, sharp decline in one demo over yearly average, plus 7-day totals for October

OR CHECK THIS OUT AT PROWRESTLING.NET: Powell’s AEW Dynamite Hit List: Swerve Strickland vs. Jay White, Mark Briscoe vs. Rush, and Jon Moxley vs. Jay Lethal in Continental Classic tournament matches, Christian Cage and Adam Copeland