VIP AUDIO 11/30 – VIP Podcast Vault – 18 Yrs Ago – Bruce Mitchell Audio Show (11-25-2005): Bret Hart DVD review, WWE drug testing reinstated, Samoa Joe vs. Kobashi classic analysis, dropping TV ratings, more (113 min.)

This installment of the PWTorch VIP Vault jumps back to the November 25, 2005 episode of The Bruce Mitchell Audio Show with host PWTorch editor Wade Keller. They cover these topics:

In-depth reaction to the WWE announcement of beginning drug testing again, with a look at whether it should be taken seriously, how to tell if it is being done honestly, and the history of WWE drug testing in the ’90s

In-depth discussion of the Bret Hart DVD, what stood out that made Bret look bad, what made Bret shine, and a variety of aspects of the DVD that the average viewer might not notice but said a lot about Bret and Vince McMahon

Analysis of the just-released Samoa Joe vs. Kenta Kobashi ROH classic and whether Mitchell believes it’s a five-star match of the year

What the dropping ratings for Raw and TNA Impact should mean to the respective promotions, whether the Survivor Series brand feuding has been effective

A preview of the entire PPV line-up

Thoughts on next week’s live Smackdown special

Reaction to the debut of The Dicks

And more

