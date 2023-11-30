IMPACT WRESTLING TV RESULTS (11/30): Lilly’s report on IPWF Throwback Throwdown

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

IMPACT WRESTLING TV REPORT

NOVEMBER 30, 2023

TORONTO, ON AT DON KOLOV ARENA

AIRED ON AXS TV

REPORT BY DARRIN LILLY, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

(Note: Tonight’s episode was an “Impact Provincial Wrestling Federation” show, where current Impact Wrestling stars perform as wrestling characters from the 80’s.)

Commentators: “Giuseppe Scovelli Jr.” and “Ignatius Quigley”

-Giuseppe Scovelli Jr. (Josh Matthews) and “Professor” Ignatius Quigley (Alex Shelley) introduced the show from the desk, which looked like a throwback to 80’s regional wrestling.

(1) KAMIKAZI (presumably “Speedball” Mike Bailey) vs. RAPID DELIVERY PETE (Rich Swann)

Kamikazi was a masked wrestler in a karate outfit. Pete carried pizza boxes and handed out slices to the crowd. Fans chanted “We want pizza.” Kamikazi was the heel, which he established early by attacking Swann from behind. Kamikazi used over the top karate mannerisms. Kamikazi was on offense for most of the match, including an abdominal stretch, chops, and a nerve hold. To the crowd’s credit, they chanted “pizza” as Pete made his comeback. Pete won with a splash.

WINNER: Rapid Delivery Pete in 8:00.

-Giuseppe Scovelli Sr. (Scott D’Amore) cut a spirited promo about a tournament. Boris Alexiev (Santino Marella) and his manager (Jon E. Bravo) did a promo as well. [c]