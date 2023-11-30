VIP AUDIO 11/30 – The Fix w/Todd & Wade (pt. 1 of 3): Thoughts on Punk’s promo on Raw, Orton’s return, Continental Classic, MJF-Samoa Joe, Christian-Copeland, Seth-Drew, TV reviews, more (55 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

A review of last weekend’s AEW Rampage and AEW Collision including more Continental Classic tournament matches

A review of last night’s AEW Dynamite including the MJF-Samoa Joe segment, Adam Copeland-Christian Cage, and more Continental Classic matches

A review of Tuesday’s NXT episode.

A review of last week’s Smackdown on the eve of Survivor Series including Becky Lynch-Charlotte Flair bickering. Also, reaction to the very big dropoff in viewership with Smackdown on FS1 last Friday compared to typical FS1 dropoffs and compared to a typical Smackdown.

A review of Monday’s episode of Raw beginning with thoughts on the placement of, the build to, and the content of C.M. Punk’s return promo. What was the strategy and did it achieve that effectively and was it a sound strategy? Then a walk through Raw including the ebullient Randy Orton, Cody Rhodes addressing War Games and Punk, the Seth Rollins-Drew McIntyre segment, and more.

