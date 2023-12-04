WWE Raw Results (12/4): Keller’s report on Seth Rollins defends against Jey Uso, McIntyre vs. Sami Zayn, Baszler vs. Nia Jax, Creeds vs. McDonagh & Dominik

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WWE RAW TV REPORT

DECEMBER 4, 2023

ALBANY, N.Y. AT MVP ARENA

AIRED LIVE ON USA

Commentators: Michael Cole, Wade Barrett

Ring Announcer: Samantha Irvin

Tonight after WWE Raw, join Wade Keller live with guest co-host Darrin Lilly to break down the show with live callers and emails.

•STREAM LIVE HERE ABOUT 5 MINUTES AFTER THE SHOW CONCLUDES

•CALL: (347) 215-8558

•EMAIL COMMENTS/QUESTIONS: wadekellerpodcast@pwtorch.com

•IF YOU DON’T LISTEN LIVE, SEARCH “WADE KELLER” ON YOUR PODCAST APP TO SUBSCRIBE AND THEN DOWNLOAD OR STREAM THE FULL SHOW TWO HOURS OR SO AFTER THE TV SHOW ENDS.

[HOUR ONE]

-The Raw opening aired.

-Michael Cole introduced the show as the camera panned the stage and the crowd. Cole said Raw is the longest-running episodic TV show in history.

-As Drew McIntyre made his ring entrance, Cole and Wade Barrett hyped scheduled matches. McIntyre said, “It’s been a minute since I’ve done this, but welcome to Monday Night Raw!” He said it feels like everyone has lost their mind lately around there recently. “Liars, hypocrites, cowards, just plain idiots” he said. “Apparently you can get fired, released, leave, do what ou want for a bunch of time, come back to the company and you’re instantly forgiven these days.” A chant of “C.M. Punk!” chant broke out. Drew grinned and said, “I could be talking about anybody.”

He talked about Jey Uso running to Randy Orton with his tail tucked between his legs to apologize. He said his time is coming. He said he’s forgetting someone. He then said Sami Zayn’s name. Sami’s music played and he came out and soaked up fans singing his song. Sami entered the ring and told Drew if he’s got something to say about him, he might as well say it to his face.

Drew said he does. He said Sami is the one person in the world who deserved to get screwed over by The Bloodline. He said he was their little lapdog and errand boy. He said he joined them, and then screwed them over. “What the hell did you think was going to happen?” he said. Sami said they are not anything alike. He said he’s not a delusional person or someone who points a finger at everyone else for their own shortcomings. He said when he lost in front of his family, he stayed hungry and stayed driven and it carried him to victory at the main event of WrestleMania. Fans cheered. He said he got redemption and he made his family proud. “Do you think you’re making your family proud,” he said. Drew said one of them is not walking out of the ring tonight. He asked for a referee and a bell. Barrett said Sami hit a raw nerve with those comments. Cole said Sami can get “over-exuberant” when he runs his mouth.

(1) DREW MCINTYRE vs. SAMI ZAYN

The bell rang 9 minutes into the hour. Drew overhead tossed Sami early. Sami fought back at ringside and threw Drew into the ringpost. He then landed a running flip dive over the top rope. As he celebrated, they cut to an early break. [c]

Cole said Drew is becoming increasingly paranoid in recent weeks and twisting things to make the narrative match what he thinks. (Cole, until now, had been defending Drew as speaking the truth. Sami clutched his left ankle as if he hurt it leaping off the top rope. Sami landed a tilt-a-whirl DDT for a near fall at 9:00. Fans chanted “Sami! Sami!” Drew came back with a belly-to-belly toss and a neckbreaker. Btoh were down and slow to get up. Drew took a few breaths, then kipped up. He shook the top rope; fans booed. Sami clotheslined Drew over the top rope. He slingshot himself over the top rope, but Drew caught him and tossed him over the announce desk. They cut to another break at 11:00. [c]

They exchanged near falls. Sami went for a Blue Thunder Bomb, but Drew blocked it and headbutted him. Sami went down. When he stood, Drew went for a Claymore. Sami kicked him instead, though, and then landed a Blue Thunder Bomb for a near fall at 18:00. A “This is awesome!” chant broke out. Sami leapfrogged Drew, then his knee gave out again. The ref backed Drew away. Sami punched a charging Drew. Sami thought of a running dive at Drew, but he couldn’t put weight on his leg. When he finally stood, Drew clipped his leg from behind. Boos rang out. The ref scolded Drew. (Why is going after a wrestler’s weakened body part suddenly shameful? Isn’t that literally a key strategy to winning most matches?) Drew delivered a Claymore and scored the three count. Cole said Drew showed no compassion or remorse.

WINNER: McIntyre in 20:00.

(Keller’s Analysis: Really good match. Sami did a great job selling the injured knee throughout. I’m not sure why Drew going after an injured body part in order to try to win the match makes him a bad guy. This isn’t a gymnastics competition.)

-Byron Saxton interviewed Shayna Baszler backstage, alongside Zoey Stark. She said she put Nia Jax on the shelf two years ago by breking her arm, and tonight she’s going to remind her of that “limb by limb.” Stark liked what she heard.

-Cole hyped that Baszler vs. Jax was up next. [c]

-They went to Cole and Barrett talked about the “Tribute to the Troops” special on Friday in Providence, R.I. Barrett said a lot of troops would be there because the Army-Navy game is just up the road that weekend in Foxboro. Cole threw to a video package on Jey Uso.

-A video package aired with Jey speaking about his title match tonight. He said Jimmy ripped away his win over Roman Reigns “and that hurt me more than you could ever know.” He said he couldn’t be around the sport anymore and had to walk away for a while. He said he thought he was done until he received call from Cody Rhodes. He said Cody talked him into returning and fighting for himself instead of others. He said tonight he’ll prove to the world and his family and himself why they call him “Main Event Jey Uso.”

-Cole said Jey is “starving and ready to eat.” He said he’s put a lot of pressure on himself.

-Jackie Redmond approached Sami backstage to get an upset on his condition. Drew attacked him and yelled at him for bringing up his family. He said he is nothing like him. He said he brought this on himself. He gave Sami one final hard stomp to the leg and then left as Sami cried out in pain. Raw G.M. Adam Pearce and other officials came to check on him. [c]

-They replayed what Drew did to Sami moments earlier.

-They cut to Jey telling Sami he’ll be alright as a trainer checked on his ankle.

-They went to Cole and Barrett at ringside. Cole said Drew has gone too far. Barrett said maybe Sami will learn not to run his mouth like that, especially around Drew.

-Saxton interviewed Becky Lynch backstage. Nia Jax walked in and told Saxton to get lost. Jax asked if she was referring to her last week when she spoke of opponents on her list. Becky said she is. Jax said when she’s done with Baszler, Becky is all hers.

-Cole hyped NXT Deadline on Saturday.

(2) SHAYNA BASZLER vs. NIA JAX

Jax made her entrance first. Then Baszler. The bell rang 47 minutes into the hour. Baszler landed a high knee in the corner and went for an armbar. Jax powered Baszler hard to the mat to break her grip. At ringside, Jax rammed Baszler into the announce desk. Baszler fought back and tried to stomp on Jax’s arm on the ring apron, but Jax swept her legs and then landed a guillotine legdrop. They cut to a break at 3:00. [c]

Jax was in control after the break. She landed a Samoan Drop for a near fall at 9:00. Baszler came back with a barrage of kicks to Jax while she was on her knees. Jax made a quick comeback and collided with Baszler agaisnt the ropes. She then landed a running senton for a believable near fall. Jax dragged Baszler to the corner and set up her corner Annihilator sit-splash. Baszler suplexed Jax off the second rope, but Jax knocked into her head on the way down. Baszler applied her Kirafuda Clutch mid-ring. Jax went down, but then stood and leaped backwards to break it. Jax then landed the Annihilator for the win.

WINNER: Jax in 13:00.

[HOUR TWO]

-Becky made her way to the ring to her music as Jax was celebrated. Jax bailed out to ringside as Becky had some words for her.

(Keller’s Analysis: The Becky promo before the Jax-Baszler match tipped off pretty clearly that Jax was beating Baszler. Not that there was a ton of doubt, but that segment pretty much erased any. So do they book Becky to beat Jax or does Jax beat her to build up a different wrestler ending her streak eventually, such as Jade Cargill.)



-A video recap aired of C.M. Punk’s return to WWE last week.