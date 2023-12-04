WWE Smackdown Ratings Report (12/1): Viewership on Fox hits lowest mark in over 14 months, ten-week average down year over year, key metrics

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Last Friday’s (12/1) episode of WWE Smackdown on Fox drew an average of 2.044 million viewers, the lowest viewership on Fox for the series in over a year, since the Aug. 26, 2022 episode drew 1.990 million.

The last ten weeks on Fox averaged 2.123 million viewers. A ten-week sample from one year ago on Fox covering the same time period averaged 2.241 million viewers, so Smackdown is down about 118,000 viewers on average each week from a year ago.

The prior week’s episode of Smackdown was on FS1 and drew only 789,000 viewers on the cable channel.

In the core 18-49 demo, it drew a 0.59 rating, matching the average of the last ten weeks on Fox.

This episode of Smackdown included Randy Orton, who was invited by Smackdown G.M. Nick Aldis and courted into signing a Smackdown contract.

