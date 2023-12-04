VIP AUDIO 12/4 – VIP Podcast Vault – 18 Yrs Ago (12-1-2005) – Caldwell Audio Show: WWE Financials including where WWE is making up for lost TV ad revenue, Cena, Michaels, Big Show, Jeff Jarrett, Triple H, more (44 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This installment of the PWTorch VIP Vault jumps back to the Dec. 1, 2005 episode of The James Caldwell Audio Show. He covers these topics:

A look at WWE’s financial report, where WWE is making up for lost TV advertising revenue.

The reality of WWE generating enough web advertising to replace TV ads.

How WWE inflated ratings figures.

The millions of dollars being invested in WWE’s website.

How Wall Street reacted to WWE’s earnings report.

The potential for WWE to continue a positive trend the rest of the year.

The use of Eddie on Smackdown.

Where the big picture problem overrides the small picture.

The Smackdown title picture.

Why Shawn Michaels should be protected.

Triple H and WWE paying attention to detail.

John Cena’s marketing.

Brand ambiguity related to Big Show on Raw and Smackdown.

TNA’s CEO leaving the company and what it means for the company.

Why Jeff Jarrett’s face will be all over TNA programming now.

