VIP AUDIO 12/4 – VIP Podcast Vault – 18 Yrs Ago (12-1-2005) – Caldwell Audio Show: WWE Financials including where WWE is making up for lost TV ad revenue, Cena, Michaels, Big Show, Jeff Jarrett, Triple H, more (44 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: This installment of the PWTorch VIP Vault jumps back to the Dec. 1, 2005 episode of The James Caldwell Audio Show. He covers these topics:
- A look at WWE’s financial report, where WWE is making up for lost TV advertising revenue.
- The reality of WWE generating enough web advertising to replace TV ads.
- How WWE inflated ratings figures.
- The millions of dollars being invested in WWE’s website.
- How Wall Street reacted to WWE’s earnings report.
- The potential for WWE to continue a positive trend the rest of the year.
- The use of Eddie on Smackdown.
- Where the big picture problem overrides the small picture.
- The Smackdown title picture.
- Why Shawn Michaels should be protected.
- Triple H and WWE paying attention to detail.
- John Cena’s marketing.
- Brand ambiguity related to Big Show on Raw and Smackdown.
- TNA’s CEO leaving the company and what it means for the company.
- Why Jeff Jarrett’s face will be all over TNA programming now.
