FREE PODCAST 12/5 – WKPWP Tuesday Flagship: Keller & Powell talk CM Punk’s first 10 days back in WWE, AEW Continental Classic, Swerve, Orton, MJF, Ric Flair, TNA, more (118 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents the Tuesday Flagship edition of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast with guest co-host Jason Powell from ProWrestling.net. They discuss these topics:
- C.M. Punk’s first 10 days back in WWE
- AEW Continental Classic so far plus predictions and options
- Swerve Strickland’s upside
- Randy Orton’s return.
- MJF – keep the title on on him or time to move on?
- Ric Flair in AEW
- TNA
- All In 2024 Wembley ticket sales
- Josh Dobbs and the Minnesota Vikings
