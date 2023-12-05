NXT TV RESULTS (12/5): Hazelwood’s live report on last chance Iron Survivor Challenge qualifiers, Dragunov-Corbin face-to-face, Meta-Four vs. Alpha Academy, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

NXT TV RESULTS

DECEMBER 5, 2023

WINTER PARK, FLA. AT THE CAPITOL WRESTLING CENTER

AIRED ON USA NETWORK

REPORT BY BRUCE LEE HAZELWOOD (@B_Lee253), PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

NXT Commentators: Vic Joseph, Booker T

Ring Announcer: Alicia Taylor

Backstage Correspondent(s): Kelly Kincaid

(McKenzie Mitchell was released last week and I cannot stress to you enough, dear reader, how big of a loss this is for NXT. Mitchell was absolutely fantastic in her role, an interviewer with relatable and believable reactions who asked relevant questions, which isn’t always the case with professional wrestling announcers/interviewers. If Vic Joseph seems sullen tonight, this is why. I assume Kelly Kincaid takes over the role now – which is why I put the question mark above until it’s confirmed during the show – with Alicia Taylor remaining the ring announcer; Kincaid was ring announcing two weeks ago when I covered the show.)

[HOUR ONE]

-The show began with Roxanne Perez’s music hitting for the last chance match. They went to a split-screen and then full of Perez and Kiana James getting into it during a training session and needing to be separated by those around them. Thea Hail was next with Jacy Jayne’s music I believe, who also accompanied her. Fallon Henley was next, and last was James.

(1) ROXANNE PEREZ & THEA HAIL (w/Jacy Jayne) & FALLON HENLEY & KIANA JAMES – Last chance fatal four-way qualifier match

Perez immediately went after James. James recovered and then took care of Hail and threw Henley into Perez. Hail and Henley came back with a double shoulder tackle that sent James outside. They showed Lyra Valkyria watching in a split-screen, Tatum Paxley creepily watching from behind a door. Hail was able to counter a double team by Perez and Henley, and then the three went through a series of pin attempts on each other, including a body scissors takedown and pin attempt by Henley and wheelbarrow slam by Perez. She then stiffly kicked Hail in the face, climbed the top, and was pushed off by James, recovering to the mat. Hail knocked her back off and then sent Henley out with a tilt-a-whirl head scissors. She hit a drop toehold on James into the bottom rope, Henley punched her, Perez kicked Henley, Hail hit a lope on James and Perez, Henley hit Hail, James took out Henley and hit Perez with her loaded purse before throwing her hard into the barricade. [c]

Hail was set on the top rope by Henley as they returned. Henley climbed for a superplex – I smell a tower spot coming – and indeed James joined to powerbomb Henley’s superplex of Hail. Perez was presumably on the outside. The fans cheered for her as she hit a top rope crossbody to James. Vic Joseph mentioned James winning the Iron Survivor Challenge last year before Perez beat on her and then turned to Henley. She went for Pop Rocks, but James shoved her off and took care of Henley before Perez countered a corner rush with a Kofi Kingston-like rope-hung double kick. Perez then went outside and cleared the announce desk. James responded with a gut shot, but Perez slipped out of the bodyslam attempt and shoved James into the announce chair. The two fought to the top of the barricade, punching each other, before James lost her balance and took Perez with her to take out both themselves and the desk. Back in the ring, Henley and Hail realized this was their shot. Hail tried an O’Connor roll, but Henley kicked out, sending Hail into the ropes. She then hit a shining wizard for the win.

WINNER: Fallon Henley at 10:09 (shining wizard) to qualify for the Iron Survivor Challenge

-They showed Ilja Dravunov walking in from the parking lot, glaring at employees.

-They showed A Jakara Jackson post about Meta-Four making easy money, then one from Maxxine Dupri mocking the same video and putting over Alpha Academy.

-Kincaid indeed was in the back and asked Valkyria about the qualifiers. Lola Vice approached with Elektra Lopez and reminded her she can cash in her Women’s Breakout Tournament contract anytime. Perez said maybe it’ll be for the Women’s Tag Team Championship. Paxley suddenly appeared and then challenged Vice. They walked away as Valkyria looked apprehensive.

-They showed Wes Lee grabbing a crutch to walk out, stopping Joseph in mid-sentence. Booker T said, “That’s not good, Vic.” [c]

(Hazelwood’s Take: As far as fatal four-ways go, that wasn’t as bad to cover thanks to the commercial break and the focus on Perez and James after the break. It was a fairly standard four-way, but the issue is that the winner was thoroughly overshadowed by both Perez and James continuing their blood feud.)