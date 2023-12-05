AEW Collision Ratings Report (12/2): Bounce-back after two weeks of down ratings up against Survivor Series and Smackdown, key metrics including 10-week averages

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Last Saturday’s (12/2) episode of AEW Collision drew 451,000 viewers, the biggest viewership since Oct. 28. Collision in recent weeks went head-to-head with Smackdown and Survivor Series and experienced a steep drop in viewership as a result (317,000 last week and 270,000 the week before). The average viewership for the prior ten unopposed episodes was 490,000, so this week’s number is a bit below that.

The episode was built around the Continental Classic including Bryan Danielson’s first tournament match against Eddie Kingston, Claudo Castagnoli vs. Brody King, and Andrade El Idolo vs. Daniel Garcia.

In the key 18-49 demo, it drew a 0.14 rating, up from 0.09 and 0.08 the prior two weeks. The prior ten weeks unopposed in its regular timeslot averaged a 0.15, so this week’s number was right in line with that.

